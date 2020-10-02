Log in
Weatherford Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

10/02/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, to discuss the results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) and a press release announcing the results will be issued prior to the conference call.

Listeners may register in advance for the conference call and will receive an email including a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and a PIN providing immediate access to the call.

Alternatively, listeners can access the conference call via live webcast or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-902-6762 (outside of the U.S.) and asking for the Weatherford conference call. Listeners should log in or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 18, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial +1 877-344-7529 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (outside of the U.S.) and reference conference number 10148387.

About Weatherford
Weatherford is a leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 80 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 19,000 team members and 600 locations, which include service, research and development, training, and manufacturing facilities. Visit weatherford.com for more information or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

Contact:
Sebastian Pellizzer
Senior Director, Investor Relations
+1 713-836-7777
investor.relations@weatherford.com

Weatherford logo. (PRNewsFoto/WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weatherford-announces-third-quarter-2020-conference-call-301145020.html

SOURCE Weatherford International plc


© PRNewswire 2020
