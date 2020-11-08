Log in
Web.com Group Acquires Freeparking

11/08/2020 | 11:01pm EST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group, a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, today announced that it has acquired Freeparking, New Zealand's number one domain name registrar and web hosting provider. Today’s announcement rounds out Web.com Group’s strategic expansion into the Australian, New Zealand, and Southeast Asian markets with its acquisition of Dreamscape Networks last year.

Launched in 2000, Freeparking, an Umbrellar Group premium brand, grew to become New Zealand’s number one online services provider, serving more than 90,000 customers and operating four brands including Freeparking, Open Host, Domains4less and Discount Domains.

“The Freeparking deal underscores Web’s dedication to offer best-in-class web presence solutions to customers across the globe. Businesses require reliable online solutions and partners that support changing business needs. Freeparking is a natural extension for our comprehensive web technology brands,” said Sharon Rowlands, CEO and president, Web.com Group. Freeparking will be managed by Mark Evans, CEO of Dreamscape Networks, as part of the Dreamscape portfolio of brands.

“The team at Freeparking are pleased to announce that we are joining forces with Web.com Group. In doing so, we will be positioned to provide our customers with even greater service and an international standard of market leading online services, unlocking further growth potential for our customers’ businesses,” said Robert Rolls, General Manager, Freeparking Group. 

“We’re pleased to welcome Freeparking to the Web.com Group,” said Tyler Sipprelle, principal at Siris Capital and director at Web.com Group. “As a multi-brand web technology business, we believe Web.com Group has much to offer to businesses requiring a strategic partner to support their next phase of growth.”

About Web.com Group
Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, CrazyDomains, Sitebeat and Vodien – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com.

About Freeparking
Established in 2000, the Freeparking group is New Zealand’s number one domain name and web hosting business. We provide domain names, web hosting and market leading online solutions to over 90,000 unique customers. Our mission is to unlock the growth potential for our customers’ businesses.

The Company’s brands include Freeparking, Openhost, Discount Domains, Domains4less and our dedicated online marketing agency, Synapse.

About Siris Capital Group, LLC | Siris Capital
Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris’ development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners are integral to its approach. Siris’ Executive Partners are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and Silicon Valley and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Learn more at www.siris.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Finn Partners for Web.com Group
Ricca Silverio
+1.415.348.2724
webdotcom@finnpartners.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
