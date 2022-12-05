Web designer's anti-gay marriage stance goes to U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday will hear arguments in a major case pitting LGBT rights
against a claim that the constitutional right to free speech
exempts artists from anti-discrimination laws in a dispute
involving an evangelical Christian web designer who refuses to
provide her services for same-sex marriages.
The justices are set to hear Denver-area business owner
Lorie Smith's appeal seeking an exemption from a Colorado law
that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and other
factors. Lower courts ruled in favor of Colorado, including the
Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2021.
Smith, 38, contends that Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act
violates the right of artists - including web designers - to
free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment by
forcing them to express messages through their work that they
oppose.
The case follows the Supreme Court's narrow 2018 ruling in
favor of Jack Phillips, a Christian Denver-area baker who
refused on religious grounds to make a wedding cake for a gay
couple. The court in that case stopped short of carving out a
free speech exemption to anti-discrimination laws.
Like Phillips, Smith is represented by attorneys from the
Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative religious rights
group. The Supreme Court did not take up one aspect of her
challenge to Colorado law based on religious rights also
protected by the First Amendment, focusing on free speech
instead.
Colorado, civil rights groups and numerous legal scholars
have said that endorsing Smith's free speech arguments could
lead to widespread discrimination against LGBT people and
others.
"It would encompass not only a business's objections to
serving certain customers motivated by sincerely held religious
beliefs, but also objections motivated by ignorance, whim,
bigotry, caprice and more - including pure expressions of
racial, sexist or anti-religious hatred," the state wrote in a
legal brief to the Supreme Court.
Public accommodations laws exist in many states, banning
discrimination in areas such as housing, hotels, retail
businesses, restaurants and educational institutions.
Colorado first enacted one in 1885. Its current law bars
businesses open to the public from denying goods or services to
people because of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion and
certain other characteristics, and from displaying a notice to
that effect.
The Supreme Court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, has
become increasingly supportive of religious rights and related
free speech claims in recent years even as it has backed LGBT
rights in other cases. The court legalized gay marriage
nationwide in a landmark 2015 decision and in 2020 expanded
protections for LGBT workers under federal law.
Smith, who runs a web design business called 303 Creative,
said she believes that marriage should be limited to
opposite-sex couples, a view shared by many conservative
Christians. She preemptively sued Colorado's civil rights
commission and other state officials in 2016 because she feared
she would be punished for refusing to serve gay weddings.
Similar legal fights involving other small business
including a wedding photographer and a calligrapher owners have
been waged in other states.
A ruling in Smith's case is expected by the end of June.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung in Washington and Nate Raymond in
Boston; Editing by Will Dunham)