WebBank : Announces New Board Member – Abhinav Tiwari

04/06/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
WebBank today announced the appointment of Abhinav Tiwari to the Company’s Board of Directors effective March 23, 2021.

“Abhinav’s strong background and experience in the convergence of technology and financial innovation makes him a valuable addition to the WebBank Board of Directors,” said Jason Lloyd, President. “His expertise and insights will provide meaningful contributions to the Bank’s strategy.”

Mr. Tiwari is a technology executive and investor with 15+ years of experience in Enterprise Technology and Financial Services. He is currently General Partner of the Venture Capital firm, Owl Capital. Prior to Owl Capital, Mr. Tiwari led early-stage investments and acquisitions at Stripe. Prior to Stripe, Abhinav led corporate development, strategic business development and new market development at Amazon Web Services and Dell.

Mr. Tiwari received his MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and a Bachelor’s in Computer Engineering from University of Mumbai.

“WebBank is a pioneer of the Bank Strategic Partner model for startups and enterprises that are innovating across the breadth of digital lending and credit. I am delighted and privileged to join the WebBank board as a new independent director,” said Mr. Tiwari.

About WebBank

WebBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings LP, is a Utah chartered Industrial Bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Established in 1997, WebBank has originated and funded over $138 billion since inception. As “The Bank Behind the Brand®”, WebBank is a national issuer of and capital provider to consumer and small business credit products through Strategic Partner (Brand) platforms, which includes retailers, manufacturers, finance companies, and financial technology (FinTech) companies. The Bank is a leading player in the digital lending space, driving innovation in financial products through Strategic Partner platforms. WebBank engages in a full range of banking activities including consumer and commercial loan products, revolving lines of credit, credit cards, private-label card issuance, auto-refinancing and more. The Bank is also a capital provider to Brand platforms, credit funds, and other lenders with a targeted focus on specialty finance assets. The Bank is also a leading provider of commercial insurance premium finance products through its wholly owned subsidiary National Partners.


Business Wire 2021
