WebBank : Announces Seth Goodman Named SVP-Chief Revenue Officer

05/17/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
WebBank today announced the appointment of Seth Goodman as the Senior Vice President-Chief Revenue Officer.

Seth joined WebBank in May 2021 and his team is responsible for business development, strategy and M&A. Seth brings over 20 years of banking, financial services and consulting industry experience to the bank. Before joining WebBank, Seth worked at Marcus by Goldman Sachs where he led business development for Marcus’s Banking as a Service, deposits and wealth management verticals. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Seth had multiple roles at Citibank across credit cards, payments and commercial cards and at Sapient as a technology consultant.

Mr. Goodman received his MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Maryland.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Seth to our executive leadership team,” said WebBank President, Jason Lloyd. “Seth brings a strategic understanding of the FinTech industry and decades of business development, project management and strategy experience that will further propel WebBank’s continuing growth and evolution.”

About WebBank

WebBank is a Utah chartered Industrial Bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since its inception in 1997, WebBank has originated and funded over $138 billion in consumer and commercial credit products. As “The Bank Behind the Brand®”, WebBank is a national issuer of consumer and small business credit products through Strategic Partner (Brand) platforms, which include retailers, manufacturers, finance companies, and financial technology (FinTech) companies. The Bank is a leading player in the digital lending space, driving innovation in financial products through Strategic Partner platforms. WebBank engages in a full range of banking activities including consumer and commercial loan products, revolving lines of credit, credit cards, private-label card issuance, auto-refinancing and more. The Bank provides capital in the form of asset-backed lending and other credit facilities to Strategic Partner platforms, credit funds, and other lenders with a targeted focus on specialty finance assets. The Bank is also a leading provider of commercial insurance premium finance products through its wholly owned subsidiary National Partners. For more information, please visit www.webbank.com.


