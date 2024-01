January 30, 2024 at 12:51 am EST

STORY: Images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope

reveal 19 spiral galaxies residing relatively near our Milky Way

They were made public by a team of scientists involved in a project

called 'Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS'

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched in 2021

and began collecting data in 2022

The JWST images offer new clues on star formation

as well as galactic structure and evolution