Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Webcast Alert: Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS (OTC: USDMY,USNZY) (B3: USIM3, USIM5, USIM6)  (Latibex: XUSIO, XUSI) announces the following Webcast:

What: Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call, which will be presented on October 29th, 2020.

When: Thursday, October 29th, 2020 @ 10:00 AM NEW YORK TIME

Where: https://choruscall.com.br/usiminas/3q20.htm

How: Live over the Internet (in Portuguese - simultaneous translation into English) -- Simply log on to the web at the address above. 

The live webcast and slide presentation will be available at Usiminas' website:

ri.usiminas.com

To take part in the Conference Call dial:

USA: +1 844 204 8942

Brazil: +55 (11) 3181 8565 / 4210 1803

An audio replay of the conference call will be available at +55 (11) 3193 1012 until November 04th, 2020. Conference Call in Portuguese - Access code: 4462273# / Conference Call in English - Access code: 4726229#

About Usiminas:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - Usiminas is one of the largest steel complexes in Latin America, with nominal rolling capacity to produce around 9.5 million tons of steel per year, operating in the entire production chain from iron ore to steel. Its companies extract iron ore, transform it into steel, according to client's specifications, offer efficient logistic and deliver finished products, meeting customer's needs. With a broad portfolio of products – from slabs to coated steel – Usiminas supplies strategic segments, such as automotive, shipbuilding, oil and gas, civil construction, machinery and equipment, home appliance, distribution, among others.

Usiminas is integrated upstream and downstream offering products with high technological content and maximizing value for shareholders, customers and society.

Usiminas – strong presence in businesses, in which steel occupies a strategic position.

Related Links

ri.usiminas.com

Calendar

Google Agendar

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert-usinas-siderurgicas-de-minas-gerais-sa---usiminas-announces-third-quarter-2020-results-webcast-301160965.html

SOURCE USIMINAS

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pNielsen in talks to sell consumer goods data unit in $2.9 bln deal - FT
RE
03:32pZWIPE AS : Results of the Subsequent Offering
AQ
03:32pCOASTAL FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pMUSCLE MAKER : Grill Elects Major General (Ret) Malcolm Frost & Finance Professional Philip Balastos to Board of Directors
AQ
03:31pZWIPE AS : Results of the Subsequent Offering
AQ
03:31pOrganic Personal Care Products Market | COVID-19 Recovery Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
BU
03:31pResource Label Group Acquires McDowell Label
BU
03:31pVELOCITY SNACK BRANDS : Extends Popchips™ with Two New Product Lines
BU
03:31pMuscle Maker Grill Elects Major General (Ret) Malcolm Frost & Finance Professional Philip Balastos to Board of Directors
GL
03:30pAD HOC : MorphoSys AG Raises its Financial Guidance for the Full Year 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group