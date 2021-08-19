Webee : COO and Co-founder Cecilia Flores Named a Winner in Connected World's Women of Technology and IoT Awards

Recognized as a Top Woman in IoT for her Dedication to Leading Innovative Change in the Industry

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and AI innovator Webee today announced its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and co-founder Cecilia Flores has been named a winner in Connected World’s Women of Technology and IoT Awards. Connected World selected winners by evaluating the unique lens each woman brings to their respective companies that helps push connected technologies forward.

“I am so proud to be recognized by Connected World alongside these impressive recipients and would like to personally congratulate Donna Moore, CEO of LoRa Alliance, whom I have much respect for and Webee works with closely,” said Cecilia Flores, COO and co-founder of Webee. “This recognition shines a light on the disruptive IoT innovation my team and I are developing to help reduce food waste and lessen the impact of food manufacturing operations on the environment.”

Webee’s no-code, intuitive end-to-end toolset eliminates the friction of IoT implementations and identifies inefficiencies in food, beverage and agriculture manufacturing processes in real-time. The platform’s live metrics help farmers and manufacturers maximize the use of their data, making real-world, actionable insights possible. From intuitive onboarding of sensors and legacy devices, to building applications, users take full control and program the system and dashboards on a virtual drag-and-drop canvas that doesn't require any technical expertise.

“The list of broken processes in manufacturing and agricultural operations is seemingly never ending, but Webee fortunately and firmly believes that IIoT can greatly help,” explained Flores. “Some of the challenges faced by manufacturing customers include the extensive amount of manual controls leading to human error, the lack of visibility into legacy machines and delayed problem detection. Webee’s goal is to quickly and efficiently collect information that will allow our customers to set up workflows in a drag-and-drop environment. Webee customers can simulate scenarios and manipulate information in an agile way, enabling them to connect disparate machines and then make sense of the subsequent data.”

The full list of winners for Connected World’s Women of Technology and IoT Awards can be found here: https://connectedworld.com/2021-women-of-technology-rising-after-the-storm/

The Connected World’s Women of IoT honor is the latest recognition awarded to Flores. Also in 2021 Flores was named a winner in M12's Global Female Founders Competition; a winner in the Globant Awards; recognized as one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Most Influential Women; and was welcomed as a fellow in the Tory Burch Foundation Annual Fellows Program. Webee has also received numerous industry recognitions by Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards, IoT Marketing: Going Green with IoT Awards and is a finalist in the SaaS Awards.

Webee develops IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and AI solutions that save enterprises millions of dollars and facilitate sustainable operations through actionable access to real-time data about complex business processes. The company's unique, no-code visual platform for building complex IoT applications for the industrial and commercial markets enables customers to immediately realize ROI from IoT technology without interrupting operations. Webee's patented toolset allows organizations worldwide to improve operational efficiency through easy-to-install sensors and intuitive software that allows the development and deployment of smart applications without coding.

