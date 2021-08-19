Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Webee : COO and Co-founder Cecilia Flores Named a Winner in Connected World's Women of Technology and IoT Awards

08/19/2021 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recognized as a Top Woman in IoT for her Dedication to Leading Innovative Change in the Industry

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and AI innovator Webee today announced its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and co-founder Cecilia Flores has been named a winner in Connected World’s Women of Technology and IoT Awards. Connected World selected winners by evaluating the unique lens each woman brings to their respective companies that helps push connected technologies forward.

“I am so proud to be recognized by Connected World alongside these impressive recipients and would like to personally congratulate Donna Moore, CEO of LoRa Alliance, whom I have much respect for and Webee works with closely,” said Cecilia Flores, COO and co-founder of Webee. “This recognition shines a light on the disruptive IoT innovation my team and I are developing to help reduce food waste and lessen the impact of food manufacturing operations on the environment.”

Webee’s no-code, intuitive end-to-end toolset eliminates the friction of IoT implementations and identifies inefficiencies in food, beverage and agriculture manufacturing processes in real-time. The platform’s live metrics help farmers and manufacturers maximize the use of their data, making real-world, actionable insights possible. From intuitive onboarding of sensors and legacy devices, to building applications, users take full control and program the system and dashboards on a virtual drag-and-drop canvas that doesn't require any technical expertise.

“The list of broken processes in manufacturing and agricultural operations is seemingly never ending, but Webee fortunately and firmly believes that IIoT can greatly help,” explained Flores. “Some of the challenges faced by manufacturing customers include the extensive amount of manual controls leading to human error, the lack of visibility into legacy machines and delayed problem detection. Webee’s goal is to quickly and efficiently collect information that will allow our customers to set up workflows in a drag-and-drop environment. Webee customers can simulate scenarios and manipulate information in an agile way, enabling them to connect disparate machines and then make sense of the subsequent data.”

The full list of winners for Connected World’s Women of Technology and IoT Awards can be found here: https://connectedworld.com/2021-women-of-technology-rising-after-the-storm/

The Connected World’s Women of IoT honor is the latest recognition awarded to Flores. Also in 2021 Flores was named a winner in M12's Global Female Founders Competition; a winner in the Globant Awards; recognized as one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Most Influential Women; and was welcomed as a fellow in the Tory Burch Foundation Annual Fellows Program. Webee has also received numerous industry recognitions by Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards, IoT Marketing: Going Green with IoT Awards and is a finalist in the SaaS Awards.

About Webee
Webee develops IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and AI solutions that save enterprises millions of dollars and facilitate sustainable operations through actionable access to real-time data about complex business processes. The company's unique, no-code visual platform for building complex IoT applications for the industrial and commercial markets enables customers to immediately realize ROI from IoT technology without interrupting operations. Webee's patented toolset allows organizations worldwide to improve operational efficiency through easy-to-install sensors and intuitive software that allows the development and deployment of smart applications without coding.

Learn More About Webee
Website
Twitter
LinkedIn
Blog
Webee SmartFarm
Webee SmartFactory


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:18aCRAYON : Disclosure of large shareholdings
AQ
09:18aFINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING ON AUGUST 30, 2021 : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Rocket Companies, Inc. Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline
PR
09:18aTYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Extends 22-Year Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in the State of Idaho
BU
09:18aBLACKLINE SAFETY : Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
09:17aMedian FTSE 100 CEO Pay Fell 17% in 2020 to GBP2.7 Million, Report Says
DJ
09:17aDRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling upgrades the financial guidance for 2021
AQ
09:17aScott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces a Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action for the Teligent, Inc. Securities Class Action
BU
09:17aAURUBIS AG : Aurubis awarded platinum status for sustainability by EcoVadis
EQ
09:17aPRESS RELEASE : Aurubis AG: Aurubis awarded platinum status for sustainability by EcoVadis
DJ
09:15aGOURMET PROVISIONS INTERNATIONAL : GMPR) Announces Pizza Fusion Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas Now Available At 50 Grocery Stores
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
2NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL) : European shares fall almost 2% on taper fears; commodities slump hits miners
3Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
4ALLIANZ SE : FIFTY SHADES OF GREEN: EU sustainable fund rules muddy the waters
5Japanese crypto exchange Liquid hit by estimated $94 million hack

HOT NEWS