Webinar 16: Biochar – Addressing the Climate & Environmental Challenges

02/05/2021 | 12:05pm EST
Recent years have seen a surge in interest in what is now commonly known as biochar.
Biochar is a carbon rich solid material produced by thermally converting biomass in a low oxygen environment.

In this webinar, we take a look at some of the basics behind biochar, looking at questions such as:

• What is it?
• How is it made?
• What can it be used for?
• How can it aid in addressing the climate and environmental challenges?

Biochar is of particular interest to the following sectors:
• Agriculture, forestry and the farming community (soil amendments, animal feed additives, slurry additives, biofertiliser)
• Waste water management (filtration medium)
• Horticulture (growing medium, peat replacement, soil additives)
• Bioenergy sector (biomass fuels, AD plants)
• Construction industry (asphalt)

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Feb 10, 2021 09:30 AM Dublin
Register in advance for this webinar:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6PN2KSdaS8aPGqyk-X1VZg
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Webinar Speaker

Stephen McCormack

THREE C Project Officer, IrBEA

Stephen McCormack is the THREE C Project Officer with IrBEA. He has a degree in Environmental Science from IT Sligo and is currently undertaking his Masters in Environmental Sustainability through University College Dublin. He joined the team at IrBEA in 2020, having previously worked alongside them in his role as Project Officer with the Western Development Commission on the RE-DIRECT project, a transnational Interreg North West Europe project that looked at the viability of establishing indigenous biochar and activated carbon production from under-utilised biomass resources. Now working on the follow on project, THREE C (Creating the Carbon Circular Economy), he is tasked with engaging with the growing number of stakeholders looking to further the development of the sector here in Ireland.

Disclaimer

IrBEA - Irish Bioenergy Association published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 17:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
