Webinar 8: Policies and Actions required to mobilise a large scale Irish Biogas Industry

09/26/2020 | 11:40am EDT

This webinar will explore the opportunities and benefits of a mainstream Irish Biogas Industry and discuss the various policies and actions required to mobilise the industry. In 2019, The Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) and The Composting and Anaerobic Digestion Association of Ireland (Cré) launch their joint policy document calling for a biogas support scheme. This policy document articulates a vision from the industry and outlines the key principles which will need to be followed for the growth and development of a successful Irish biogas industry. Join us on this webinar to discuss the policies and actions that are required now to ensure this industry develops in Ireland which is mainstream in many other European countries for many years.

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Oct 7, 2020 09:30 PM Dublin
Topic: Webinar 8: Policies and Actions required to mobilise a large scale Irish Biogas Industry
Register in advance for this webinar here:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pwDZpUzVSHqYSVITTVnvSg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Speakers

Seán Finan
IrBEA CEO

Seán Finan is the Chief Executive Officer with IrBEA, he is a Chartered Engineer and holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Hons) Degree from National University of Ireland, Galway. Prior to joining IrBEA, he has over 12 years engineering and management experience with John Sisk & Son (Holding) Ltd and took a two-year secondment from Sisk (2015 - 2017) to complete the full-time elected role as 35th National President of Macra na Feirme - the young farmers' representative organisation. Seán's key role is to lead IrBEA and its members to develop the Bioenergy sector in Ireland. He is also directly involved in IrBEA projects and takes a lead role in the EIP Small Biogas Demonstration Project and the Interreg NWE REDIRECT Project.

Noel Gavigan
Technical Executive, IrBEA
Noel Gavigan is the Executive Officer for IrBEA since 2010, his main role is project delivery and technical backup for members. Noel has worked on some of IrBEA's main projects including the Biomass Trade Centres, Biogas3, EIP Small Biogas Demonstration Project and Wood Fuel Quality Assurance Certification Scheme.

Percy Foster
CEO of Cré (Composting & Anaerobic Digestion Association of Ireland)
Established in 2001, Cré is the Composting and Anaerobic Digestion Association of Ireland. They are a non-profit association dedicated to growing the biological treatment sector. Cré supports the production of high-quality outputs, assists the delivery of Government waste diversion and bioenergy targets, and promotes the creation of sustainable indigenous jobs. Cré actively participates in policy working groups and acts as a forum to interested parties to discuss all aspects of composting and anaerobic digestion in Ireland.

Disclaimer

IrBEA - Irish Bioenergy Association published this content on 26 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 15:39:03 UTC
