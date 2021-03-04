Webinar: Demystifying the Fintech Enablement Ecosystem

i2c Joins Visa and Car IQ to Discuss Enabling Partnerships Through Modern Payments Infrastructure Stacks

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, will be joining host Visa’s webinar on demystifying the fintech enablement ecosystem on March 10th, 2021. i2c CEO and founder, Amir Wain, joins the conversation along with client and strategic partner, Car IQ CEO, Sterling Pratz, to discuss how partnerships simplify company roadmaps for up-and-coming fintech startups and how integrating different components of payments infrastructures can power sustainable and scalable growth.

The live discussion will feature a panel of industry experts aiming to help up-level audience knowledge on the fintech enablement ecosystem, discussing its current state and where it’s heading. A live Q&A session will be open to participants at the end of the webinar.

Join the one-hour webinar on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 (9:00AM PST/12:00PM EST) to:

Hear from Sterling Pratz, CEO of Car IQ, a leader in vehicle payment technology—as well as Amir Wain, CEO of i2c, Car IQ’s fintech enablement partner.

Learn about where fintech enablement is going from experts in payments and financial services.

Understand how the Visa Fintech Fast Track and Visa Ready programs can help fintech clients navigate this ecosystem.

Panelists:

Sterling Pratz, CEO, Car IQ

Amir Wain, CEO, i2c Inc.

Omkar Munipalle, Global Head of Visa Ready, Visa

AJ Shanley, Head of NA Fintech, Visa

Register for the webinar at: Demystifying the Fintech Enablement Ecosystem.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

