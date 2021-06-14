Webinar - Improving the Payment System in Trinidad and Tobago

The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago
is pleased to invite you to a Webinar entitled:
Improving the
Payment System
in Trinidad & Tobago
June 22, 2021
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
It will focus on:
-
What is the Payment System?
-
Why the need for major reforms?
-
What are we doing in Trinidad and Tobago?
-
How does it t into international eorts to streamline cross-border payments?
SPEAKERS:
Mrs. Michelle Francis-Pantor
Deputy Inspector, Banks, Non-Banks and
Payment Systems Oversight
Ms. Nicole Chapman
Senior Manager, Legal, Contract
and Corporate Secretariat Services
Ms. Leslie Ann Des Vignes
Assistant Manager
Payment Systems
Moderator
Mr. Rene' Singh
Senior Legal Counsel
Key stakeholders, including the media, have been invited to the Webinar and the event will be live streamed on the Bank's website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.
www.central-bank.org.tt
Questions from the Webinar participants will be taken following the presentations and members of the public can also send their questions via:
cbttevents@central-bank.org.tt. We look
forward to your participation.