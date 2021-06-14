Log in
Webinar - Improving the Payment System in Trinidad and Tobago

06/14/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago

is pleased to invite you to a Webinar entitled:

Improving the

Payment System

in Trinidad & Tobago

June 22, 2021

10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

It will focus on:

  1. What is the Payment System?
  2. Why the need for major reforms?
  3. What are we doing in Trinidad and Tobago?
  4. How does it t into international eorts to streamline cross-border payments?

SPEAKERS:

Mrs. Michelle Francis-Pantor

Deputy Inspector, Banks, Non-Banks and

Payment Systems Oversight

Ms. Nicole Chapman

Senior Manager, Legal, Contract

and Corporate Secretariat Services

Ms. Leslie Ann Des Vignes

Assistant Manager

Payment Systems

Moderator

Mr. Rene' Singh

Senior Legal Counsel

Key stakeholders, including the media, have been invited to the Webinar and the event will be live streamed on the Bank's website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

www.central-bank.org.tt

Questions from the Webinar participants will be taken following the presentations and members of the public can also send their questions via:

cbttevents@central-bank.org.tt. We look

forward to your participation.

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


