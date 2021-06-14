Webinar - Improving the Payment System in Trinidad and Tobago

How does it t into international eorts to streamline

What are we doing in Trinidad and Tobago?

Why the need for major reforms?

is pleased to invite you to a Webinar entitled:

Key stakeholders, including the media, have been invited to the Webinar and the event will be live streamed on the Bank's website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

www.central-bank.org.tt

Questions from the Webinar participants will be taken following the presentations and members of the public can also send their questions via:

cbttevents@central-bank.org.tt. We look

forward to your participation.