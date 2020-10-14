Webinar: RPA Zero to Hero: How to Rescue Your Bots with System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



System Soft Technologies (SSTech) is hosting a webinar to help business executives and their organizations identify cost-effective Robotic Process Automation (RPA) implementation. The timing of this webinar coincides with a lack of capacity and capability by organizations to achieve RPA success during these uncertain economic times.



During the webinar, SSTech’s Chief Digital Officer, Stephen Mortiz, and RPA expert, Rajesh Patil, will answer questions from those who have not yet started using RPA and don’t know where to begin. They will also show those who have already begun their RPA journeys, how to avoid problems with their implementations and take advantage of best practices to scale.

A recent Forrester survey shows up to 80% of RPA programs do not hit ROI targets, because companies get stuck after deploying just a few bots. And, for those that commit to broad RPA programs, Deloitte says longer-than-anticipated bot implementations have delayed ROI.

Moritz and Patil will focus on the top five reasons RPA efforts fail and how to proactively mitigate risks and overcome challenges for each. Those failures, with ways to beat them, include:

Failure #1: Improper technical and infrastructure setup

Failure #2: Inadequate implementation of a Center of Excellence concept or Operating Model setup

Failure #3: Not following bot development and implementation best practices

Failure #4: Lack of skills and integration with IT strategy and resources

Failure #5: Unclear strategic vision and evangelization of RPA



To join the webinar, please register here.

What: RPA Hero to Zero: How to Rescue Your Bots; 5 Fast and Smart Ways to Get Real Value from Your RPA Investment

Who from SSTech: Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer, and Rajesh Patil, RPA Practice Lead

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 15, 2020

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

Learn more about System Soft Technologies and its RPA Solutions.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology company founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping SMBs accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across a myriad of industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

Media Contact Andrea Thomas System Soft Technologies andrea.thomas@sstech.us +1 727 723 0801 x337