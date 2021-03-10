Webinar: The role of antibody testing as a companion test to

SARS-CoV-2 vaccination

York, U.K. 10 March 2021: Abingdon Health plc, a leading international developer and manufacturer of high quality and effective rapid tests, will present a webinar entitled ‘The role of antibody testing as a companion test to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination’ in partnership with Fierce Pharma on Thursday 1st April.

The nature of testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus has changed over the course of the pandemic. Once, antibody tests were predominantly used for charting the spread of infection within communities, but today they are emerging as a key pillar of large-scale immunisation campaigns. Abingdon’s own antibody test for the virus, the AbC-19™ Rapid Test, is a self-contained, highly accurate lateral flow immunoassay designed to give results within 20 minutes at the point of use.

Attendees are invited to join Abingdon Health and an expert panel to discuss new data demonstrating the key roles antibody testing has to play, which will foster discussions on understanding longevity of immunity and provide the opportunity to examine the rationale of pre-screening people for antibodies prior to vaccination.

The data will enable examination of antibody vaccine response using rapid neutralising antibody tests.

The webinar will allow viewers to:

Learn about the importance of neutralising rapid antibody detection and vaccine role out

Gain insight into how patients respond to COVID-19 vaccines

Discover the longevity of neutralising antibodies following infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Review the performance characteristics and usability of rapid antibody tests

Panellists include key academic leaders alongside Abingdon Health:

Professor Mark Drayson, Clinical Immunologist, University of Birmingham, UK

Professor Tara Moore, Professor of Personalised Medicine, Ulster University, NI

Professor Lawrence S. Young, Virologist and Pro-Dean for External Affairs, Warwick Medical School and Director of the Warwick Cancer Research Centre, UK

Nina Garrett, R&D Director, Abingdon Health, UK

Register now online to confirm your interest and receive access details.

For more information please contact:

Abingdon Health plc +44 (0) 1904 406082

Leigh Thomas, SVP Director of Global Sales of Abingdon Health info@abingdonhealth.com

Consilium Strategic Communications +44 (0) 203 709 5700

Matthew Neal abingdonhealth@consilium-comms.com Mary-Jane Elliott

Lindsey Neville

About Abingdon Health plc

Abingdon Health plc is a world leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare and COVID-19. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and has also developed and marketed its own labelled tests.

The Company offers product development, regulatory support, technology transfer and manufacturing services for customers looking to develop new assays or transfer existing laboratory-based assays to a lateral flow format. Abingdon Health aims to support the increase in need for rapid results across many industries and locations and produces lateral flow tests in areas such as infectious disease, clinical testing including companion diagnostics, animal health and environmental testing. Faster access to results allows for rapid decision making, targeted intervention and can support better outcomes. This ability has a significant role to play in improving life across the world.. Founded in 2008, Abingdon Health is headquartered in York, England.

www.abingdonhealth.com/

AbC-19TM Rapid Test

The Company has developed and is manufacturing the AbC-19TM Rapid Test, an antibody test for COVID-19 indicating whether a person is generating IgG antibodies to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The same IgG antibodies that are present following infection or vaccination.