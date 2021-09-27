Webtel.mobi's Two Fully-Operational Zero-Cost Alternatives to the Global FX Market Available Worldwide
09/27/2021 | 07:12am EDT
ST PETER PORT, Guernsey and NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Telephony Provider Webtel.mobi (“WM”) – whose System and TUV Digital Currency render current Cryptocurrencies redundant, supersede CBDCs and provide two fully-operational alternatives to the SWIFT System – has announced two additional facilities in its System, which provide an instantly-accessible and zero-cost alternative to the Global FX Market.
These two WM Facilities – its Currency Swap and TUV Digital Currency Swap Facilities – provide WM Members with the ability to set their own currency exchange rates PP2P directly between each other, and carry out instant Currency Swaps between each other directly on the WM System’s Platform. The savings in these transactions render the rates available in the current Global FX Market so unattractive as to potentially become redundant.
As an example, in a standard Global FX Market conversion, if one converted USD 10 000 000.00 to Euro, one would receive +/- Euro 8 104 700.00 (Note: An indicative rate. The Euros received will alter slightly depending on who the exchange is done through, but it will be a similar result, within a few thousand Euros).
If one were then to do an immediate reconversion of the Euro 8 104 700.00 back to USD, one would expect to get more or less USD 10 000 000.00 back – less some conversion costs. However, what one will in reality get back with an immediate reconversion is only +/- USD 9 023 540.00. Nearly a million dollars would have simply disappeared. This exercise reveals the true costs of FX Conversions via the Global FX Market.
The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.
These costs are due to three primary factors. Firstly, the legacy systems used in the Global FX Market are outdated, and not able to function according to 21st Century standards. Secondly, the Global FX Market is highly fragmented, with thousands of entities of varying standards levying multiple charges. Thirdly, the Global FX Market requires an extremely high number of intermediaries to function – all of which load their additional fees and commission on to every transaction. Additional cost-raising factors can be found by Googling “Forex Scandal”.
In contrast, WM’s Currency Swap and TUV Currency Swap Facilities enable WM Members to see what the Global FX Market’s Currency Exchange Rates are, and then set their own PP2P rates accordingly. For example:
Member A wants to exchange USD to get Euro 8.1 Million. He does a query with a Global FX Market Provider and sees that it will cost him USD 10 Million to get Euro 8.1 Million.
Member A then does a query with a Global FX Provider to see how much in USD the amount of Euro 8.1 Million will buy, and sees that it will only buy +/- USD 9 Million.
Member A then sets his WM Currency Swap Offer Swap to be just over USD 9 Million for Euro 8.1 Million; and therefore gets the same amount of Euros for almost USD 1 Million less than in the Global FX Market.
If Member A sets his WM Currency Swap at, for example, USD 9.5 Million to make it attractive, it will still cost him/her almost USD 500 000.00 less compared to Global FX Market Rates. Moreover, Member B who is Swapping the Euro for USD will similarly get almost USD 500 000.00 more than in the Global FX Market.
The same potential for savings to the same scale apply for any Swap amount in any WM Platform Currency.
REQUIRED CHARACTERISTIC
GLOBAL FX MARKET
WM’s CURRENCY SWAPS
WM’s TUV CURRENCY SWAPS
Daily Value Volume
USD 6.6 Trillion Per Day (Net) / USD 8+Trillion Per Day (Gross)
Carry Out Conversions Worldwide
Yes
Yes
Yes
Compliant with Applicable Regulation
Yes
Yes
Yes
Account Holders Control the Conversions
No
Yes
Yes
Account Holders set own Exchange Rates
No
Yes
Yes
Settlements (RTGS) in 1/100th of a Second
No
Yes
Yes
Conversions done from any Mobile Phone
No
Yes
Yes
Conversions done from any Location
No
Yes
Yes
Conversions done at any time of any day
No
Yes
Yes
Conversions function 24/7/365
No
Yes
Yes
Live Conversion Weekends & After Hours
No
Yes
Yes
Instant Confirmation to All Parties
No
Yes
Yes
Real-Time Records and History
No
Yes
Yes
Centrally-Controlled Worldwide
No
Yes
Yes
Worldwide Uniform Standards & Security
No
Yes
Yes
Functions PP2P with No Intermediaries
No
Yes
Yes
Can be used Online by Unbanked
No
Yes
Yes
Free to have an Account
No
Yes
Yes
Free of Service Fees
No
Yes
Yes
Free of Intermediary Fees
No
Yes
Yes
Free of FX Spread Rate Fees
No
Yes
Yes
Totally Free Conversions
No
Yes
Yes
WM’s fully-operational Currency Swap and TUV Digital Currency Swap Facilities are available to all WM Members. Resources: