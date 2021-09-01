Log in
Wedbush Securities : Welcomes Financial Services Veteran Erick Renderos to its Expanding Products Group, as Vice President, Product Manager

09/01/2021 | 09:15am EDT
Wedbush Securities, one of the nation’s leading independent financial services providers, is pleased to announce Erick Renderos has joined Wedbush Securities as Vice President, Product Manager. His addition represents the firm’s ongoing commitment to its Financial Advisors and client service. Erick will be based out of the firm’s Los Angeles office and report to Senior Vice President, Head of Products Group Jim Ely.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005213/en/

Erick Renderos, VP, Product Manager, Wedbush Securities (Photo: Business Wire)

Erick Renderos, VP, Product Manager, Wedbush Securities (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 20 years of experience in the financial services space, Erick has mastered multiple facets of the industry and brings with him a wealth of knowledge from both the sell side and issue side of the business. Prior to joining Wedbush, Erick started his career in finance at Wachovia, moving on to Hilltop Securities as a Fixed Income Trader and eventually becoming the Municipal Debt Coordinator for the City of San Diego where he managed the city’s outstanding debt, CFD bonds and assets for the city’s projects.

“The fast-paced nature of this business has always been one of my favorite aspects. Having your finger on the pulse and a huge sense of ownership over your work is what brought me back to the sell side,” stated Erick Renderos. “I look forward to working closely with our financial advisors and being their go-to resource for information and expertise for our product offerings.

Jim Ely adds, “As Wedbush continues to expand its products and services to better serve our clients, Erick is the perfect fit for his new role where he will be working closely with our financial advisors.”

Erick received his Bachelor’s degree in Business and Marketing from the University of Southern California. He is based in the Los Angeles area and enjoys giving back to his community, traveling, riding e-bicycles and playing with his beloved golden retriever, Barkly.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

© Business Wire 2021
