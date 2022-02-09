Log in
News: Latest News
Weed firms lift TSX to near 3-month high amid global stock rally

02/09/2022 | 10:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to a near three-month high on Wednesday, lifted by cannabis stocks, and tracking a global rally in equities on upbeat earnings and easing geopolitical tensions.

At 10:02 a.m. ET (15:02 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 193.72 points, or 0.91%, at 21,570.9.

Moderating tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and a string of upbeat earnings lifted global sentiment for risk assets. [MKTS/GLOB]

"Risk appetite has improved heading into today's open after a raft of generally positive earnings results, while the unrelenting climb in global bond yields is also taking a breather," said Candice Bangsund, vice president and portfolio manager, global asset allocation, at Fiera Capital Corporation.

"Still, the risk of further financial market volatility looms ahead of tomorrow's closely-watched U.S. inflation results," Bangsund added.

U.S. consumer prices are expected to have risen to a 40-year high at 7.3% year-on-year in January, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is due to speak at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, where he is likely to offer clues on the path for policy tightening.

The energy sector climbed 1.9% as U.S. crude prices rose 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.5%. Oil prices were stable around $90 a barrel, but the prospect of increased supply from Iran and the U.S. kept pressure on the market. [O/R]

Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp rose 10.9% after posting a smaller third-quarter loss.

Canada-based Sundial Growers jumped 11.7% after Nasdaq granted the cannabis producer and retailer a 180-day extension to regain compliance with the minimum bid requirement.

Shares of other weed stocks including Cronos Group, Tilray Inc and Hexo rose between 3.6% and 5.3%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7% as gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,829.6 an ounce. [GOL/] [MET/L]

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Anisha Sircar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 6.02% 5.66 Delayed Quote.-22.34%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 6.67% 0.16 Delayed Quote.-18.92%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 10.44% 10.83 Delayed Quote.-11.50%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 4.44% 4.94 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
FIERA CAPITAL CORPORATION 0.59% 10.15 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
GOLD 0.19% 1829.535 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
HEXO CORP. 4.82% 0.87 Delayed Quote.-5.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.77% 91.9 Delayed Quote.17.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.35% 14384.217138 Real-time Quote.-9.27%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 5.00% 2.1 Delayed Quote.-9.91%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.16% 775.337 Delayed Quote.15.99%
SUNDIAL GROWERS INC. 13.01% 0.5691 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 0.00% 0.125 Delayed Quote.31.58%
TILRAY BRANDS, INC. 6.40% 6.655 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.62% 74.64371 Delayed Quote.0.64%
WTI 0.69% 90.41 Delayed Quote.21.28%
MOST READ NEWS

HOT NEWS