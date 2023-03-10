By Jessica Fleetham

Thursday's European Central Bank interest-rate decision and U.S. inflation data on Tuesday will be the main focus next week for foreign-exchange and European bond markets.

Expectations for eurozone and U.S. interest rates have been growing recently, putting these two events firmly into focus. This follows recent strong eurozone inflation data and comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that rates could rise by more than previously anticipated.

Wednesday's U.K. budget will also garner interest from gilt and sterling investors.

The ECB is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, taking the deposit rate to 3.00%.

The move has been well flagged by the central bank, leaving focus on any signals for how much further and how fast interest rates will rise in the future, in particular whether the ECB will opt for another 50 basis-point increase in May.

Some analysts have raised their forecasts for ECB interest rates due to recent strong inflation data, causing eurozone bond yields to rise, although risk aversion following Thursday's selloff in U.S. banking stocks has caused them to drop back.

Morgan Stanley analysts expect 10-year Bund yields to be capped in the near term, staying below 2.75%.

For the euro, comments by ECB President Christine Lagarde in the press conference following Thursday's decision will be key, especially after ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann called for three further 50 basis-point moves after this month's meeting, Unicredit forex strategist Roberto Mialich said in a note.

"EUR/USD might be exposed to some intraday swings if Ms. Lagarde doesn't make any commitment and remains vague on this topic," he said.

Tuesday's U.S. CPI data for February will be the final piece of key data before the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate decision the following week and could determine whether the central bank returns to 50 basis-point rate increases after its recent 25 basis-point rise.

Friday's non-farm payrolls data were mixed, with jobs increasing more than expected but the unemployment rate also unexpectedly rising.

"It looks like the 25bp/50bp debate surrounding the rate hike decision later this month will come down to February's CPI report," said Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics. He expects a 25 basis-point rise, but acknowledges it is "a very close call."

The dollar will likely remain strong but gains could be limited by the prospect of rate increases by the ECB supporting the euro.

"The dollar will likely stay broadly firm, despite the selloff in U.S. banks, and EUR/USD will probably ultimately manage to hold the line above 1.05 again." UniCredit's Mialich said.

U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday will provide further signals on the health of the U.S. economy.

The U.K.'s spring budget on Wednesday isn't expected to contain any significant surprises on the fiscal front that could materially affect sterling, especially as analysts don't expect them to affect Bank of England policy.

However, gilt investors will watch changes to the gilt remit for fiscal 2024 closely.

The U.K. Debt Management Office's gross gilt issuance is projected to rise to levels that are "pretty significant from a historical perspective," said TD Securities analysts Pooja Kumra and Lucas Krishan in a note.

TD forecasts gross issuance of around 210 billion pounds ($249.58 billion) in fiscal 2024 from GBP169.5 billion in fiscal 2023, although this is much lower than the GBP305 billion estimated in the autumn budget.

A recent selloff in gilts, causing yields to rise, means markets are already positioned for a higher issuance number, however.

This leaves potential for "a short-lived rally" in gilts, they said.

