Below are the most important global events likely to affect FX and bond markets in the week starting July 29.

An interest-rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to take center stage, where policymakers could flag that interest-rate cuts will begin as early as September, followed by the latest monthly U.S. jobs data.

In Europe, focus turns to the U.K. where it is seen as a coin toss whether the Bank of England begins reducing rates or whether it waits, and in Asia a highly-anticipated meeting by the Bank of Japan takes center stage.

U.S.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is largely expected to keep the Federal funds target range at 5.25%-5.50% on Wednesday. Investors are growing increasingly confident that rate cuts will begin in September and will be looking for any hints that this is the case.

"While Powell is likely to fall short from fully committing to a rate cut in September, he is likely to hint that the Fed's almost there," TD analysts said in a note. The number of cuts the Fed will implement in the coming months "remains a question mark with U.S. elections adding to uncertainty," they said.

With U.S. unemployment creeping higher, there is an outside chance of the Fed opting to cut rates as early as next week, although policymakers are likely to seek more evidence of slowing inflation first, said Ethenea portfolio manager Volker Schmidt in a note.

"The current 'green light' is not yet green enough for decision-makers," he said.

Markets price only a small chance of a rate cut in July but are fully pricing in a reduction in September, according to Refinitiv data.

Beyond the Fed decision, attention will turn to the health of the U.S. jobs market--seen as a key factor in determining future Fed rate cuts--with the latest nonfarm payrolls numbers for July due on Friday. Ahead of that, close attention will also be paid to U.S. JOLTS job opening data on Tuesday, ADP private payrolls figures on Wednesday and weekly jobless claims figures on Thursday.

Forward-looking indicators will provide a more up-to-date picture on the health of the U.S. economy, including the July Conference Board consumer confidence indicator on Tuesday and the ISM manufacturing index for July on Thursday.

The Treasury will auction $76 billion in 13-week and $70 billion in 26-week bills on Monday and $70 billion in 42-day bills on Tuesday. On Monday, it will announce quarterly refunding plans.

CANADA

Canadian monthly gross domestic product data for May are due on Wednesday. These come in the wake of back-to-back interest-rate cuts by the Bank of Canada and expectations of more to come amid concerns about the economic outlook.

EUROZONE

Eurozone provisional inflation figures for July on Wednesday and the first estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product on Tuesday will garner close attention as investors are increasingly thinking that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates further in September.

These data came after purchasing managers' surveys for July suggested that the region's recent economic recovery is now stalling.

"Inflation in the eurozone, as measured by the harmonized consumer price index, is likely to fall from 2.5% to 2.3%. If this were to happen, it would be an argument in favor of the ECB cutting interest rates," analysts at LBBW said in a note.

Gross domestic product data should show that the second quarter was weaker than the first, they said.

Provisional inflation and second-quarter economic growth data are also due for various individual eurozone countries, while eurozone business and consumer surveys for July are due on Tuesday. Final manufacturing purchasing managers' surveys for July are due on Thursday.

U.K.

The Bank of England announces a decision on Thursday, which is expected to be a very close call between whether it will opt to cut interest rates by 25 basis points or whether it will leave rates on hold at 5.25%.

Annual headline inflation has come down to 2.0%, although policymakers are expected to be concerned that wage and service-price inflation remain potentially too high for comfort.

Whatever the decision, it is expected to be a tight 6-3 or even 5-4 vote.

Barclays economists expect the BOE will vote by 5-4 to cut interest rates, which fixed income strategist Moyeen Islam said would be "a reduction in restrictiveness rather than a move to an accommodative policy stance."

If the BOE opts to leave rates on hold, policymakers are expected to flag a likely rate cut in September, which analysts said would limit any rise in sterling or gilt yields.

"We expect the BOE to deliver a dovish twist to its forward guidance, priming markets for a forthcoming start to a cutting cycle," said Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen, U.K. analyst at Danske Bank Research in a note.

U.K. economic data will include mortgage and consumer credit figures for June and the CBI's distributive trades survey on retail sales for July on Monday, the British Retail Consortium's shop price index for July on Tuesday and final July manufacturing purchasing managers' index on Thursday.

Gilt investors will also pay close attention on Monday when new U.K. finance minister Rachel Reeve publishes a review into the state of public finances.

The U.K. Debt Management Office plans the sale of the July 2034 gilt on Tuesday.

JAPAN

The Bank of Japan holds its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday with analysts split over whether the central bank will raise its policy rate further.

The yen's recent strength has spurred speculation that the BOJ could hold off hiking rates as a stronger currency could lead to slower inflation by making imports into Japan cheaper. However, some analysts point to remarks from Japanese politicians calling for the central bank to tighten policy further to mitigate yen weakness. Inflation has been running above the BOJ's 2% target for more than two years, with the yen's depreciation making the cost of imports such as food and energy more expensive.

While a rate increase could alleviate some selling pressure of the yen, there are also concerns that higher interest rates could further hurt Japan's fragile consumer sentiment.

In a step toward quantitative tightening, the central bank is set to announce detailed plans for reducing its Japanese government bond purchases. The BOJ's policy board is also slated to release its quarterly outlook on prices and growth.

Japan also reports a string of economic activity data during the week, including labor market data, retail sales and industrial production numbers.

Capital Economics thinks industrial output likely plunged in June, signaling renewed weakness in third-quarter growth. Firms have been forecasting a 4.8% on-month drop in industrial production during the month, but CE pencils in a larger 5.2% drop to account for the forecasts' upward bias.

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

The Australian bond market could see its most significant week in 2024, with the release of second-quarter inflation data on Wednesday potentially providing the trigger for a further interest rate increase at the Reserve Bank of Australia's August policy meeting.

Inflation data has proven sticky all year and the RBA has had to reinstate a hawkish bias over recent months, with Governor Michele Bullock telling markets that she won't hesitate to resume raising the official cash rate if inflation appears to be gathering steam again.

Still, the risks to the economic outlook are numerous, with economists warning that if unemployment starts to grow, it could rise at speed, exposing the highly indebted housing market to increasing defaults, and sending the economy into an official recession.

Australia retail sales and building approvals data are also due on Tuesday.

CHINA

China's official PMI data for July is the main focus, as traders search for signs that the economy is strengthening.

A flurry of policy measures has been welcomed by analysts as a sign that Beijing is taking bolder steps to address economic issues, but doubts remain about whether the efforts are enough. If Wednesday's releases signal continued weakness in demand that could stoke more pessimism toward the economy.

"China's numbers remain strong, but we are slightly more cautious," said Barnabas Gan, acting group chief economist & head of market research at RHB Bank.

China's external facing numbers, such as exports and industrial production, have surprised to the upside, despite lower-than-expected second-quarter GDP growth, he said. "We remain encouraged by the recent rate cuts," Gan said, which could shore up growth.

RHB Bank still thinks China's growth will average 5.0% in 2024, but flags magnified risks pertaining to higher U.S.-led tariffs, he said.

A private gauge of manufacturing activity is also due on Thursday.

TAIWAN AND HONG KONG

Advance estimates will give a look into how the economies of Taiwan and Hong Kong have fared in the second quarter of the year.

Both releases are due on Wednesday, and consensus estimates expect to show slowdown in economic momentum.

Economists at Barclays expect Taiwan's GDP growth to have decelerated to 4.2% from 6.6% in the first quarter of the year. "While consumption growth is slowing, some pick-up in investment is likely to support domestic demand growth, in our view. That said, this is likely to increase import growth and shave the contribution from net exports," they said.

SOUTH KOREA

A trio of releases will be in focus for South Korea watchers, who will parse industrial production on Wednesday, trade data on Thursday, and inflation figures on Friday.

Export momentum will likely be closely scrutinized, as they have been a key driver of economic growth.

"We expect exports to remain firm in H2 2024, underpinned by a further recovery in the tech cycle," Barclays economist Bum Ki Son said, with demand for new-generation chips set to drive further growth in production.

