Below are the most important global events likely to affect FX and bond markets in the week starting July 22.

U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product data and PCE inflation numbers will be closely watched as investors increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to start reducing interest rates in September. The Bank of Canada announces a decision and could deliver a second consecutive rate cut, while in Europe focus will be on the latest provisional purchasing managers' data for July.

A relatively quiet week in Asia features a rate announcement from the People's Bank of China, and a meeting of Singapore's monetary authority.

Other data on tap include some inflation numbers out of Japan and Singapore, plus a second-quarter growth print from South Korea.

U.S.

Investors will continue to scrutinize U.S. economic data as they become more confident that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September. Money markets are now fully pricing in a September rate cut and price in around 65 basis points of rate reductions by the end of the year, according to Refinitiv data.

"Markets now expect the Fed to ease monetary policy faster than previously [seen]," Danske Bank analysts said in a note.

For this to happen, however, data will need to continue to show a slowing in both inflationary pressures and in the economy.

In that light, investors will pay particularly close attention to the advance estimate of second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product on Thursday and the release of PCE inflation data--the Fed's preferred measure-on Friday.

Other data include June existing home sales on Tuesday; flash purchasing managers' data on Wednesday; durable goods orders for June and weekly jobless claims on Thursday; and the University of Michigan final consumer survey for July on Friday.

Meanwhile, markets will keep a close eye on politics and any signals from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump--who is increasingly expected to win the election--about his policy plans. Analysts expect plans for extensive tariffs and fiscal spending to lift the dollar and longer-dated Treasury yields, although Trump has also hinted at wanting a weaker dollar.

"While Trump may desire a weaker U.S. dollar, his inflationary policies (higher tariffs, lower taxes & lower immigration) could contribute to keeping the U.S. dollar stronger for longer if he becomes President again," said MUFG senior currency analyst Lee Hardman in a note.

The U.S. Treasury will auction $69 billion in two-year Treasury notes on Tuesday, $70 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $44 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

CANADA

The Bank of Canada announces a rate decision on Wednesday, where analysts see a high chance of it cutting interest rates again following a first rate reduction last month as unemployment climbs and inflation is on a path back towards 2%.

"It would be a surprise for the BOC not to cut," ING analysts said in a note.

Tu Nguyen, at tax and consultancy firm RSM Canada, said the Bank of Canada risks triggering a recession by keeping interest rates at current levels. He added that slowing inflation in the U.S. should also remove any worry about rate policy in Canada diverging too widely from the Fed, as rate-cut chatter increases in the U.S.

EUROZONE

Focus will center on the release of July's provisional purchasing managers' surveys for Germany, France and the eurozone on Wednesday, where evidence of weakness in services and manufacturing activity could add to prospects of the European Central Bank cutting interest rates in September.

The ECB left interest rates on hold at its July meeting and left few clues about the likely timing of its next rate cut and reiterated that future decisions would be dependent on upcoming data.

"A more measured approach with quarterly rate cuts over the next year or two seems likely," said Matthew Landon, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, in a note.

Other forward-looking indicators will also be watched to gauge the health of the eurozone economy, including eurozone July flash consumer confidence on Tuesday, the German GfK consumer climate survey for July on Wednesday, and the German Ifo business climate survey for July on Thursday.

Belgium will hold a bond auction on Monday, while Germany will launch new September 2026-dated Treasury notes, known as Schatz, for EUR5 billion on Tuesday and will reopen August 2034-dated Bunds for EUR5 billion on Wednesday. Italy has an auction scheduled for short-dated BTP and inflation-linked bond on Thursday.

U.K.

Investors are increasingly uncertain about whether the Bank of England will start cutting interest rates at its August meeting given elevated services and wage inflation, even as headline annual inflation has stood at the central bank's 2.0% target for two months in a row.

Close attention will be paid to provisional purchasing managers' surveys for July due on Wednesday, which gives an up-to-date snapshot of activity in the services and manufacturing sectors. Signs of a weakening economy would be needed to increase prospects of a rate cut next month.

Markets currently price in a probability of around 41% that the BOE will cut its key policy rate in August.

The U.K. Debt Management Office plans the sale of March 2039 gilt on Tuesday and the sale of July 2054 gilt on Wednesday.

TURKEY

Turkey's central bank announces a rate decision on Thursday.

HUNGARY

Hungary's central bank announces a rate decision on Tuesday.

SCANDINAVIA

Norway's June unemployment data is due on Thursday. Sweden's June foreign trade and unemployment data is due Friday.

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

A quiet week looms for economic data out of Australia and New Zealand.

Commonwealth Bank says the docket is led by Judo Bank and S&P Global's purchasing managers index for Australia's manufacturing and services sectors on Wednesday.

"Analysts will likely focus on persistent price pressures and the pace of growth for new business and activity in the services sector," CBA says.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, there is overseas merchandise trade data for June.

ANZ expects Monday's data release to show NZ$6.7 billion of imports and NZ$6.6 billion of exports, resulting in a small monthly trade deficit.

CHINA

China's central bank announces benchmark lending rates on Monday, which are expected to remain on hold.

The People's Bank of China is likely to keep the 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates are unchanged, since it kept the interest rate on the medium-term lending facility steady this month. Banks are asked to price their LPR with MLF rates.

Attention will also stay trained on any follow-up policy announcements after the conclusion of the Third Plenum summit. The event wrapped up with a long communique that gave broad outlines for economic reforms but little in the way of detail, much in line with what analysts had been expecting. With the soft economic data ramping up pressure on officials to deliver more policy boosts, markets will be looking for more signs that Beijing is readying bolder support.

Industrial profit data will be due over the weekend. The numbers will be looked at to see how industrial businesses are faring amid soft demand and narrowing margins.

SINGAPORE

It is a big week for Singapore, featuring June inflation data on Tuesday and a Monetary Authority of Singapore meeting on Friday.

Other data on tap include home price data for the second quarter on Thursday and industrial production numbers on Friday.

The Barclays economics team sees little reason for the MAS to adjust its FX policy settings in the upcoming review. "The policy statement will likely remain relatively hawkish to keep inflation expectations under control, but also continue to emphasize that no further tightening is needed."

UOB economists think that the recent pickup in imported and external inflation warrants close monitoring. It may be prudent for Singapore's central bank to maintain policy settings on hold for now, they reckoned. Their base case for the start of policy normalization is October, but the possibility of a July move cannot be entirely ruled out.

June data could well show that inflation nudged a little higher from May, though ING economists expect the MAS's core rate to remain at 3.1% on year for a fourth consecutive month.

ING economists think industrial production could show a bounce back of about 6% month-on-month, but said that would still leave the annual growth rate only just above zero. "Despite some support from the strong global electronics upcycle, Singapore has lagged the rest of the region in this sector and annual growth rates are still subdued," they said.

SOUTH KOREA

Focus will be on second-quarter growth figures on Thursday, which come after South Korea's surprisingly strong first-quarter print smashed expectations.

Analysts expect to see a loss of momentum in the second quarter, even as the economy continues to benefit from the ongoing semiconductor boom.

"Exports should be the main growth engine, but consumption and investments are likely to contract, as suggested by the monthly activity data," ING economists said.

Economists at Barclays expect tepid growth on a quarterly seasonally adjusted basis, projecting an increase of just 0.1% versus the 1.3% seen in the first three months of the year.

"We expect soft services consumption growth amid further weakness in durable goods consumption to slow private consumption growth," they said. The Barclays economists think the data will show a sequential contraction in both construction and facilities investment but a solid contribution from net exports.

Barclays's forecast for soft sequential growth would translate into an expansion of 2.7% on the year, down from 3.3% in the first quarter.

JAPAN

Tokyo inflation data will be released on Friday, coming about a week before the Bank of Japan's next meeting.

