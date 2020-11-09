Weekly European Agenda | 09/11/2020

If you would like to receive a summary of each week's institutional agenda in your inbox every Monday, sign up here.

09-15 November 2020

Monday 9 November

Tuesday 10 November

Wednesday 11 November

Thursday 12 November

Friday 13 November

Institutional Agendas

European Parliament

Monday 9 November

Committee on Foreign Affairs(AFET)

Votes: Report on the implementation of the EU Association Agreement with Ukraine.

Debates: Exchange of views on the situation in Kyrgyzstan; Exchange of views on the situation in Lebanon; Recommendation to the Council on the '75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly'; Exchange of views with Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Committee on International Trade(INTA)

Votes: Elimination of customs duties on certain products; The application of Union tariff rate quotas and other import quotas; EU Trade Policy Review; New Circular Economy Action Plan; Connectivity and EU-Asia relations.

Debates: Public Hearing: EU-China Trade and Investment Relations in a post-covid world.

Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO)

Votes: New Circular Economy Action Plan; Amending Regulation on the EU Recovery prospectus and targeted adjustments for financial intermediaries to help the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debates: Establishing the Programme for single market, competitiveness of enterprises, including small and medium-sized enterprises, and European statistics; Implementation of Regulation (EU) No 305/2011 laying down harmonised conditions for the marketing of construction products (the Construction Products Regulation); Impact of Covid-19 on Internal Market and consumer protection; A European strategy for data.

Committee on Women's Rights and Gender Equality (FEMM)

Votes: Committee's report regarding the impact of COVID-19 on women, men, and vulnerable groups; its EU Strategy for Gender Equality report, which welcomes the adoption of this Strategy.

Debates: A hearing on sexual harassment in the EU institutions will be held on the same day; The issues of gender-based violence, the economic effects of the crisis and its repercussions outside the EU.

Special Committee on Artificial Intelligence in a Digital Age (AIDA)

Debates: Exchange of views with Thomas Jarzombek, Commissioner for Digital Industry and Start-ups, German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy; Exchange of views with Daniela Kolbe, Chair of the Bundestag Study Commission on 'Artificial Intelligence - Social Responsibility and Economic, Social and Ecological Potential'.

Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE)

Votes: Artificial intelligence: questions of interpretation and application of international law in so far as the EU is affected in the areas of civil and military uses and of state authority outside the scope of criminal justice.

Debates: Report by the Council German Presidency on main activities of the Council's Standing Committee on Operational Cooperation on Internal Security (COSI); Implementation report on Article 43 of Directive 2013/32/EU on common procedures for granting and withdrawing international protection; Protection of the Union's budget in case of generalised deficiencies as regards the rule of law in the Member States; Human rights protection and the EU external migration policy.

Joint meeting: Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee (ECON) and Budgets Committees (BUDG)

Votes: the Committees will jointly vote on the 'Recovery and Resilience Facility', which will support reforms and investments by member states with grants and loans worth €672.5 billion. This measure aims to mitigate the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and make EU economies more robust and sustainable.

Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee (ECON)

Votes: Laying down a general framework for securitisation and creating a specific framework for simple, transparent and standardised securitisation to help the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic; Adjustments to the securitisation framework to support the economic recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE)

Debates: Presentation by Mr Maroš ŠEFČOVIČ, Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, on the 2020 Strategic Foresight Report (industry, digital and energy aspects); A European strategy for data.

Tuesday 10 November

Committee on International Trade (INTA)

Votes: Elimination of customs duties on certain products; The application of Union tariff rate quotas and other import quotas; EU Trade Policy Review; New Circular Economy Action Plan; Connectivity and EU-Asia relations; Exercise of the Union's rights for the application and enforcement of international trade rules.

Debates: Monitoring Groups Activities; State of play of ongoing trilogue negotiations; Conclusion on behalf of the European Union, of the Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the Union and Norway relating to the modification of concessions on all the tariff-rate quotas as a consequence of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union; Decision on the conclusion on behalf of the European Union, of the Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the Union and Cuba relating to the modification of concessions on all the tariff-rate quotas included in the EU Schedule CLXXV as a consequence of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union; Towards a WTO-compatible EU carbon border adjustment mechanism.

Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE)

Votes: Artificial intelligence: questions of interpretation and application of international law in so far as the EU is affected in the areas of civil and military uses and of state authority outside the scope of criminal justice.

Debates: A European strategy for data; Proposal for a Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Regulations (EU) as regards the establishment of the conditions for accessing other EU information systems for Visa Information System (VIS) purposes; Interparliamentary Committee Meeting on 'The first Annual Rule of Law Report by the Commission and the role of national Parliaments'.

Committee on Budgetary Control (CONT)

Debates: European Court of Auditor's Annual Report 2019 concerning financial year 2019 in the presence of Commissioner Johannes HAHN; Follow-up to the discharge of the Committee of Regions; Discharge 2019: EU general budget.

Committee on Transport and Tourism (TRAN)

Votes: New Circular Economy Action Plan.

Debates: ECA Special Report: The EU core road network: shorter travel times but network not yet fully functional, Presentation by the European Court of Auditors; Presentation of study on 'Emerging technologies transforming the transport sector and actions needed to prepare transport infrastructure for these changes'; Exchange of views with Maja Markovčić Kostelac, Executive Director of the European Maritime Safety Agency; Formal opening of the final votes.

Committee on Petitions (PETI)

Votes: Report on the deliberations of the Committee on Petitions during 2019 (INI); Short Motion for a Resolution on the Schengen system and measures taken during the COVID-19 crisis (RSP); Short Motion for a Resolution on tackling homelessness rates in the European Union (RSP).

Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee (ECON)

Votes: Appointment of a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank; Appointment of the Chairperson of the European Statistical Governance Advisory Board; European Statistical Governance Advisory Board: Nominations to the Board.

Committee on Employment and Social Affairs (EMPL)

Debates: amending Commission Delegated Regulation establishing a multiannual rolling planning; Amending Delegated Regulations on the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived, as regards the detailed minimum requirements for audit purposes and the data to be recorded and stored.

Committee on Regional Development (REGI)

Debates: Exchange of views with Elisa FERREIRA, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms.

Wednesday 11 November

Plenary session

MEPs will vote and debate on, among other things: the US elections, leading speakers of political groups will take the floor to comment on the outcome of the US elections of 3 November; MEPs will discuss and vote on Parliament's input to the Sustainable European Investment Plan that would allow a smooth transition to a carbon-neutral EU in 2050; how to stop impunity for crimes committed against journalists, followed by a debate on ways to fight terrorism and safeguard the right to freedom of expression and education.

Thursday 12 November

Plenary session

MEPs will debate and vote on, among other things: EU4Health Programme 2021-2027; COVID-19, transparency regarding the purchase and the access to future COVID-19 vaccinations; Election of first Vice-president of the Parliament.

Friday 13 November

Plenary session

MEPs will hold a (second) voting round on, among other things, the Investing in the Green Deal; EU4Health Programme 2021-2027; and COVID-19, regarding the purchase and the access to future COVID-19 vaccinations.

Find an overview of the parliamentary agenda here.

Council of Ministers

Monday 9 November

Foreign Affairs Council

EU trade ministers will discuss trade relations with the United States and China and the Council will also review recent developments related to the trade policy review exercise and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) reform.

Tuesday 10 November

European Affairs Ministers

Ministers will discuss, among other things, the annual rule of law dialogue and will assess the situation in specific member states; the state of play of the enlargement process in relation to the Republic of Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia; and, the state of play of negotiations on the multiannual financial framework for 2021-2027.

Friday 13 November

Justice and Home Affairs Council(JHA)

EU home affairs ministers will discuss, among other things, different aspects of the pact on migration and asylum, proposed by the European Commission.

An overview of planned Council meetings can be found here.

European Commission and High Representative

Monday 9 November - Tuesday 10 November

Cross-border territories

Under the high patronage of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, the 1st Borders Forum, organised by the Mission Opérationnelle Transfrontalière (MOT), in partnership with the European Commission and the European Committee of the Regions, will be held on 9 and 10 November 2020 entirely online. It will be inaugurated by Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, President of the European Committee of the Regions, and Christian Dupessey, President of the MOT, Mayor of Annemasse and President of the Metropolitan Pole of the French Genevois. The event will host a number of high-level political leaders: Ministers, Members of Parliament, Presidents of local authorities, etc., all stakeholders of cross-border territories in Europe. More information can be found here.

Monday 9 November

Lenarčič speaks with Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Manager, holds a videoconference with the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister, Mr. Oleksii Rzenikov.

Tuesday 10 November

Von der Leyen meets Prime Minister of Norway

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Commission, meets Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway.

Wednesday 11 November

Várhelyi meets Commissioner General of the UNRWA

Olivér Várhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, meets Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, H.E. Philippe Lazzarini, via videoconference.

Thursday 12 November

Vĕra Jourová meets Minister for Justice of North Macedonia

Vĕra Jourová holds a video meeting with Mr Bojan Marichikj, Minister for Justice of North Macedonia.

A full list with meetings of Commissioners can be found here; the Commissioners' weekly activities can be found here; the agenda of the College Meetings can be found here; Commission events can be found here.

European Economic and Social Committee

Monday 9 November

CCMI Meeting

On the agenda of the Consultative Commission on Industrial Change is, among other things, a debate on Challenges for the EU steel industry.

More information about EESC events can be found here.

The agendas of the different EESC meetings can be found here.

Committee of the Regions

Tuesday 10 November

ENVE meeting

On the agenda of the Commission for the Environment, Climate Change and Energy (ENVE) are, among other things, a briefing on the work of the Green Deal Going Local Working Group; A Green Deal debate 'Achieving Climate Targets 2030 and supporting green transition at local and regional level; and, the adoption according to the procedures put in place for remote voting on amendments and opinions.

Wednesday 11 November

College meeting

On the agenda are, among other things:

Building a European Health Union: preparedness and resilience; Proposal for a Regulation on serious cross-border threats to health; Proposal to extend the mandate of the European Medicines Agency; and the LGBTI+ equality strategy.

More information about Committee of the Regions events can be found here. The agendas of the different Committee of the Regions meetings can be found here.

European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights

Tuesday 10 November

Workshop covering LGBTI discrimination

FRA will present the results of its EU LGBTI survey during the online workshop 'LGBTI Discrimination: European and Local Perspectives and Actions'. More information can be found here.

Information on upcoming FRA events can be found here.