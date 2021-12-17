Weekly Financial Market Developments - 06 - 10 December 2021

The gross official FX reserves increased by about US$51.6 million to close the review period at US$448.3 million (1.79 months of imports).

The Kwacha depreciated against the US dollar and the South African Rand but gained value against the British Pound and the Euro. The local unit lost 0.14% (K1.19) to close the review period at K824.1690 per US dollar.

Liquidity conditions in the domestic money market remained very tight with daily average commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, averaging negative K82.5 billion per day.

Treasury bills primary auctions continue to be considerably under-subscribedand under-allottedwhile the Treasury notes primary auctions was over-subscribedand over-allottedfollowing a reopening on three treasury notes. The cumulative Treasury securities allotment to planned issuance ratio in 2021/22 fiscal year, to 45.01% from 41.61%.