Weekly Financial Market Developments 18 - 22 October 2021

The Kwacha depreciated marginally against the major currencies. The Kwacha closed at K822.7737 per US dollar on 22nd October 2021.

Liquidity conditions in the domestic money market tightened as daily commercial banks' excess reserves declined.

Subscriptions during auctions for Treasury securities were not sufficient to cover planned issuances. Both Treasury Bills and Notes were fully allotted.

The gross official FX reserves dropped by US$18.0 million to close the review period at US$399.5 million (1.60 months of imports). This is compared to US$50.6 million decline recorded during the preceding week.