Weekly Financial Market Developments 20 - 24 December 2021

12/31/2021 | 04:47am EST
FINANCIAL MARKETS DEPARTMENT

WEEKLY FINANCIAL MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

(20 - 24 DECEMBER 2021)

Main Highlights

Gross official FX reserves increased by US$5.1 million to close the review period at US$416.9 million (1.67 months of imports).

The Kwacha appreciated against the US dollar and British Pound but lost value against the Euro as well as the South African Rand In process, the local unit gained 0.09% (71 tambala) to close the review period at K822.7593 per US dollar.

Liquidity conditions in the domestic money market remained very tight with daily average commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, averaging negative K78.1 billion per day.

The primary auction for Treasury bills was significantly under-subscribed while that of Treasury notes was over-subscribed.The cumulative Treasury securities allotment to planned issuance ratio in 2021/22 fiscal year, increased to 59.61% from 44.63%.

Gross official FX reserves increased by US$5.1 million to close the review period at US$416.9 million (1.67 months of imports). This was a partial recovery from the US$36.4 million drop recorded during the preceding week.

Activity in the FX retail market picked up considering the levels typically observed during the lean season. ADBs purchased a total of US$32.98 million from their customers compared to US$37.11 million recorded during the preceding week. On the demand side, ADBs sold a total of US$29.26 million compared to US$37.22 million recorded during the preceding week.

1

The Kwacha appreciated against the US dollar. In process, the local unit gained 0.09% (71 tambala) to close the review period at K822.7593 per US dollar.

During the same period, the Kwacha gained value against the British Pound but lost against the Euro as well as the South African Rand. The Kwacha also gained 1.22% (K14.87) against the British Pound. However, the local currency lost value by 4.79% (K52.67) and

4.24% (K5.52) against the Euro and the South African Rand respectively.

Liquidity conditions in the domestic money market improved but remained tight as captured by daily average commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, which recorded a negative K78.1 billion, from negative K116.1 billion observed during the previous week. Access on the Lombard facility decreased to K89.3 billion per day from K113.2 billion per day. Trading on the interbank market was little changed, from the K11.1 billion per day recorded during the week ending 17th December to K11.26 billion per day during the review week.

The IBR remains firm and closely aligned to the policy rate at 11.98 percent. Thus, the IBR continues to be within the target corridor of +0.2/-4.0percentage points around the policy rate.

2

Central bank operations with the commercial banks were expansionary, injecting a net of K17.9 billion into the banking system. The injections were on account central bank's net open market operations (K94.3 billion), net government operations (K39.8 billion) and net foreign exchange operation (K0.8 billion). On the other hand, net issuance of government securities withdrew a total of K117.0 billion.

The primary auction for Treasury bills was significantly under-subscribed while that of Treasury notes was over-subscribed.On the Treasury bills primary auction, a total of K5.8 billion was subscribed and fully allotted against planned issuance of K16.0 billion. This represents an allotment to planned issuance ratios of 36.50%. During the week, there was a reopening of three Treasury notes which attracted a total of K143.0 billion in subscriptions. The developments led to an increase in cumulative Treasury securities allotment to planned issuance ratio in 2021/22 fiscal year, to 59.61% from 44.63%, and increased allotment to subscription ratio, to 92.92% from 90.06%.

3

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 09:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS