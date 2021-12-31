Weekly Financial Market Developments 20 - 24 December 2021

Main Highlights

Gross official FX reserves increased by US$5.1 million to close the review period at US$416.9 million (1.67 months of imports).

The Kwacha appreciated against the US dollar and British Pound but lost value against the Euro as well as the South African Rand In process, the local unit gained 0.09% (71 tambala) to close the review period at K822.7593 per US dollar.

Liquidity conditions in the domestic money market remained very tight with daily average commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, averaging negative K78.1 billion per day.

The primary auction for Treasury bills was significantly under-subscribed while that of Treasury notes was over-subscribed.The cumulative Treasury securities allotment to planned issuance ratio in 2021/22 fiscal year, increased to 59.61% from 44.63%.

