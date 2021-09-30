Weekly Financial Market Developments 20 - 24 September 2021

The gross foreign exchange reserves closed the review week at US$537.7 million (2.15 months of imports) from US$549.2 million (2.20 months of imports) recorded on 17th September 2021.

The Malawi Kwacha lost 0.38 % (K3.10) in value against the US dollar, to close the review week at K823.3950 per US dollar. The Kwacha also depreciated against that British Pound but gained against the Euro, and the South African Rand.

The Kwacha liquidity dried up further in the banking system. The daily commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, averaged negative K87.1 billion compared to negative K72.7 billion recorded during the week ended 17th September 2021.

Reflecting tight liquidity conditions, the sale of government securities continues to be undersubscribed. Cumulatively in 2021/22 fiscal year, Treasury securities allotment stands at 90.0% of subscription and 44.5% of planned issuance as communicated in the issuance calendar.