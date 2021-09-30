|
Weekly Financial Market Developments 20 - 24 September 2021
FINANCIAL MARKETS DEPARTMENT
WEEKLY FINANCIAL MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
(20 SEPTEMBER - 24 SEPTEMBER 2021)
Main Highlights
The gross foreign exchange reserves closed the review week at US$537.7 million (2.15 months of imports) from US$549.2 million (2.20 months of imports) recorded on 17th September 2021.
The Malawi Kwacha lost 0.38 % (K3.10) in value against the US dollar, to close the review week at K823.3950 per US dollar. The Kwacha also depreciated against that British Pound but gained against the Euro, and the South African Rand.
The Kwacha liquidity dried up further in the banking system. The daily commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, averaged negative K87.1 billion compared to negative K72.7 billion recorded during the week ended 17th September 2021.
Reflecting tight liquidity conditions, the sale of government securities continues to be undersubscribed. Cumulatively in 2021/22 fiscal year, Treasury securities allotment stands at 90.0% of subscription and 44.5% of planned issuance as communicated in the issuance calendar.
The gross official FX reserves continued the declining trend, dropping by US$11.5 million to close the review week at US$537.7 million (2.15 months of imports) as demand pressures persists. This was less than the preceding week's decline of US$38.3 million and end-periodposition of US$549.2 million (2.20 months of imports). Since climbing to a 10-monthhigh of US$604.5 million at end- August, boosted by SDR inflows, gross official reserves have declined cumulatively by US$66.8 million.
Gross official reserves remain below the targeted recommended floor of three months of import cover. The main concern is the weak export base and an ever-increasing appetite for imports, which poses a risk for accumulating a sustainable foreign exchange reserves position. The need for diversifying the export base and generating more foreign exchange has become more apparent.
Supply in the FX retail market declined to US$26.4 million from the preceding week's total of US$27.2 million, thereby maintaining a pattern expected in a lean season progresses.
The Malawi Kwacha lost 0.38% (K3.10) in value during the review week compared to a loss of 0.11% (91 tambala) recorded during the preceding week. The Kwacha settled at K823.3950 per US dollar on 24th September 2021 from K820.2990 against the US dollar observed on 17th September 2021. Similarly, the local currency depreciated by 0.97% (K11.63) against the British Pound. However, the Kwacha appreciated by 0.68% (K7.05) and 1.50% (90 tambala) against the Euro and the South African Rand, respectively. Since the start of this year, the kwacha has depreciated cumulatively by about 6.4% against the US dollar, 8.0% against the Pound, 6.9% against the Euro and 4.3%
against the South African rand, reflecting excess demand for foreign exchange. Last year, the kwacha depreciated by about 4.6% against the US dollar
Kwacha liquidity conditions in the domestic money market has remained remarkably tight since second quarter of 2021, mainly on account of net issuance of Treasury securities, net withdrawals from foreign exchange operations and, recently, the central bank's gradual reduction of reverse repo operations. The daily commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, averaged negative K87.1 billion from negative K72.7 billion recorded during the week ended 17th September 2021. In tandem with the prevailing liquidity conditions, daily average access on the Lombard window increased to K99.6 billion from K93.4 billion observed in the previous week, recording as high as K113.9 billion on Wednesday, 22nd September 2021. Responding to the asymmetry in distribution of liquidity, trading on the interbank market increased to average K18.5 billion per day from K15.9 billion per day recorded during the preceding week.
Consequently, the IBR remained steady and closely aligned to the policy rate at 11.98 percent. Thus, the IBR remains within the target corridor of +0.2/-4.0percentage points around the policy rate consistent with the monetary policy inflation targeting framework the Bank is gradually transitioning to. The interbank market represents the first stage of monetary transmission channel, where monetary policy actions first come into contact with the rest of the financial system.
During the review week, total central bank operations with the commercial banks were contractionary, withdrawing a net of about K7.4 billion from the banking system. Liquidity withdrawals were on account of Government net issuance of Treasury securities amounting to K11.4 billion, net foreign exchange operations totaling K6.8 billion, and net open market operations in form of net maturity of access on Lombard facility summing up to K16.3 billion. These withdrawals were partially countered by liquidity injection from Government operations amounting to K19.2 billion, mainly reflecting salary payments, and as well as net currency deposits at the central
bank by commercial banks as seasonally expected amounting to K7.9 billion.
Government continues to raise less funds on the Treasury securities primary market than indicated in the issuance colander during the 2021/22 fiscal year, mainly reflecting the impact of persistently tight liquidity conditions. Government raised a total of K11.8 billion on Treasury securities primary market through Treasury bills, representing 100% of subscription.
The Treasury bills allotment was against planned issuance of K16.1 billion, resulting into allotment to planned issuance ratio of 73.17%. Cumulatively, in 2021/22 fiscal year, Treasury securities allotment stands at 90.0% of subscription and 44.5% of planned issuance as outlined in the issuance calendar.
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 15:41:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|