Weekly Financial Market Developments 25 - 29 October 2021
FINANCIAL MARKETS DEPARTMENT
WEEKLY FINANCIAL MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
(25 - 29 OCTOBER 2021)
Main Highlights
Gross official foreign exchange reserves increased by US$6.1 million to close the review week at US$405.7 million (1.62 months of imports).
The Kwacha appreciated against the US Dollar, the Euro and the South African Rand but marginally depreciated against the British Pound. The Kwacha closed at K821.3430 per US dollar on 29th October 2021.
Liquidity conditions in the domestic money market tightened further during the review period. The daily commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, averaged negative K84.3 billion from negative K53.7 billion recorded during the week ended 22nd October 2021.
Government once again under-allotted relative to planned issuance on the Treasury securities primary market as tight liquidity conditions continue to negatively affect subscriptions. Cumulatively in 2021/22 fiscal year to week ending 29th October 2021, Government has only managed to source 45.7% of targeted amount from the domestic debt market.
The gross official FX reserves rose by US$6.1 million to close the review period at US$405.7 million (1.62 months of imports). This is opposed to US$18.0 million decline recorded during the preceding week.
After recording a transitory increase during the week ended 22nd October 2021, supply in the FX retail market reverted to levels typically characterising the prevailing lean season. In process, supply remains overshadowed by demand. Authorised Dealer Banks (ADBs) purchased a total of US$24.9 million from the market compared to US$35.3 million that was sourced during the week ended 22nd October 2021.
The Kwacha closed on a high note in October 2021 as it appreciated by 0.17% (K1.43) against the US dollar, 2.48% (K26.35) against the Euro, and 3.78% (K2.32) against the South African Rand during the review week while losing a mere 0.01% (9 tambala against the British Pound.
In general, the Kwacha continues to perform well against the US dollar than anticipated during the lean season. In October 2021, for instance, the Kwacha appreciated by 0.1 percent (82 tambala) to close the month at K821.3430 per US dollar. However, during the same period, the local unit depreciated by 1.13% (K11.60) against the Euro, 2.63% (K30.74) against the British Pound, and 0.25% (15 tambala) against the South African Rand to partially or, in case of
the Pound, to fully negate the appreciation recorded in September 2021.
Liquidity conditions in the domestic money market tightened further during the review period. The daily commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, averaged negative K84.3 billion from negative K53.7 billion recorded during the week ended 22nd October 2021. Consequently, commercial banks were less able to finance liquidity shortfalls from the interbank market and significantly increased reliance on funding from the Lombard facility. Trading in the interbank market declined to average K8.5 billion per day from K18.7 billion recorded during the week ended 22nd October 2021 while access on Lombard facility increased to average K95.9 billion per day from K68.0 billion per day.
In tandem with the liquidity conditions, the IBR remained steady and closely aligned to the policy rate at 11.98 percent. Thus, the IBR continues to be within the target corridor of +0.2/-4.0percentage points around the policy rate.
During the review week, total central bank operations with the commercial banks were expansionary, injecting a net of about K24.4 billion into the banking system. The review period recorded liquidity withdrawals from Government operations amounting to K0.6 billion, net foreign exchange operations totaling K4.1 billion, net currency withdrawals from the central banks by commercial banks to meet customer demands summing up to K6.8 billion, and net maturity of reserve repos of about K32.2 billion. In response to the ensuing liquidity squeeze, commercial banks sort relief from the Lombard facility which led to a net liquidity injection of about K68.1 billion into the banking system.
As expected, the tighter liquidity conditions in the banking system negatively affected subscription and allotment on the Treasury securities primary market. Subscription to planned issuance ratio stood at 87.3% for Treasury bills and 27.9% for Treasury notes. There was full allotment on both Treasury Bills and Treasury notes primary auctions. In total, Government raised K10.7 billion against a planned issuance of K20.8 billion on Treasury securities primary auction, representing allotment to planned issuance ratio of 51.3%. The foregoing has slightly improved the cumulative Treasury securities allotment to planned issuance ratio in 2021/22 fiscal year to 45.7% from 45.5% and cumulative allotment to subscription ratio to 86.9% from 86.4%.
