Weekly Financial Market Developments 25 - 29 October 2021

Gross official foreign exchange reserves increased by US$6.1 million to close the review week at US$405.7 million (1.62 months of imports).

The Kwacha appreciated against the US Dollar, the Euro and the South African Rand but marginally depreciated against the British Pound. The Kwacha closed at K821.3430 per US dollar on 29th October 2021.

Liquidity conditions in the domestic money market tightened further during the review period. The daily commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, averaged negative K84.3 billion from negative K53.7 billion recorded during the week ended 22nd October 2021.

Government once again under-allotted relative to planned issuance on the Treasury securities primary market as tight liquidity conditions continue to negatively affect subscriptions. Cumulatively in 2021/22 fiscal year to week ending 29th October 2021, Government has only managed to source 45.7% of targeted amount from the domestic debt market.