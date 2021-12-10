Weekly Financial Market Developments 29 November - 03 December 2021

Gross official foreign exchange reserves increased by US$7.4 million to close the review week at US$396.62 million (1.59 months of imports).

The Kwacha responded to improved market supply during the last two weeks by appreciating against the US dollar and the South African Rand. However, the local unit lost value against the British pound and the Euro. The Kwacha closed at K822.9820 per US dollar on 3rd December 2021.

Liquidity conditions in the domestic money market remained very tight with daily average commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, averaging negative K84.6 billion per day.

Treasury securities primary auctions continue to be considerably under- subscribed and under-allotted. The cumulative Treasury securities allotment to planned issuance ratio in 2021/22 fiscal year declined to 41.61% from 41.97%.