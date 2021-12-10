|
Weekly Financial Market Developments 29 November - 03 December 2021
FINANCIAL MARKETS DEPARTMENT
WEEKLY FINANCIAL MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
(29 NOVEMBER - 03 DECEMBER 2021)
Main Highlights
Gross official foreign exchange reserves increased by US$7.4 million to close the review week at US$396.62 million (1.59 months of imports).
The Kwacha responded to improved market supply during the last two weeks by appreciating against the US dollar and the South African Rand. However, the local unit lost value against the British pound and the Euro. The Kwacha closed at K822.9820 per US dollar on 3rd December 2021.
Liquidity conditions in the domestic money market remained very tight with daily average commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, averaging negative K84.6 billion per day.
Treasury securities primary auctions continue to be considerably under- subscribed and under-allotted. The cumulative Treasury securities allotment to planned issuance ratio in 2021/22 fiscal year declined to 41.61% from 41.97%.
The gross official FX reserves increased by about US$7.4 million to close the review period at US$396.62 million (1.59 months of imports). This is compared to a US$5.2 million decline recorded during the preceding week.
During the review week, the FX retail market registered lower but notable inflows considering the levels typically observed during the current lean season. ADBs purchased a total of US$30.23 million compared to US$32.50 million recorded during the preceding week.
The Kwacha appreciated against the US dollar in response to two weeks of recording inflows in excess of US$30 million. In process, the local unit gained 0.08% (67 tambala) to close the review period at K822.9820 per US dollar.
During the same period, the Kwacha also gained value against the South African Rand but recorded losses against the British pound and the Euro. The Kwacha registered appreciation rate of 0.59% (34 tambala) against the South African Rand and depreciation rates of 0.43% (K5.01) against the British Pound and 8.09% (K50.56) against the Euro.
Liquidity conditions in the domestic money market remained very tight during the review period as captured by daily average commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, that stood at negative K84.6 billion, similar to negative K84.6 billion observed during the previous week. Trading in the interbank market declined to K6.32 billion per day from K12.1 billion per day recorded during the preceding week while access on the Lombard facility slightly increased to K109.2 billion per day from K107.6 billion per day.
2
The IBR remains firm and closely aligned to the policy rate at 11.98 percent. Thus, the IBR continues to be within the target corridor of +0.2/-4.0percentage points around the policy rate.
Total central bank operations with the commercial banks were expansionary during the review week, injecting a net of K50.0 billion into the banking system. A total of about K44.8 billion was injected through net open market operations that included net access on Lombard facility amounting to K26.0 billion and reserve repos totaling K18.7 billion. Government injected a further K20.3 billion through net repayment of domestic debt securities summing up to K10.8 billion and by spending an extra K9.5 billion above the collected domestic revenues. On the counter draining the banking system liquidity were commercial banks' currency withdraws from the central bank to meet customer demands amounting to K13.4 billion and central bank's net foreign exchange operations of about K1.7 billion.
Treasury securities primary auctions continue to be considerably under-subscribed and under-allotted.Only Treasury bills were tendered on the primary auction as per the issuance calendar and a total of K4.6 billion was subscribed and fully allotted against planned issuance of K17.0 billion. This represents an allotment to planned issuance ratios of 27.31%. Just like the case in the past six consecutive weeks, the development reduced cumulative Treasury securities allotment to planned issuance ratio in 2021/22 fiscal year, this time to 41.61% from 41.97%, and increased allotment to subscription ratio, to 88.71% from 88.54%.
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 14:21:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|