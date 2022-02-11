|
Weekly Financial Market Developments 31 January - 04 February 2022
FINANCIAL MARKETS DEPARTMENT
WEEKLY FINANCIAL MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
(31 JANUARY - 04 FEBRUARY 2022)
Main Highlights
Gross official FX reserves declined by US$3.4 million to close the week ended 4th February 2022 at US$399.7 million (1.59 months of imports).
The Kwacha performed well against major currencies used by residents in international trade. The Kwacha closed the review week at K823.4362 per US dollar.
Liquidity conditions in the domestic money market tightened during the review period with commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, averaging negative K29.0 billion per day from positive K11.7 billion per day registered during the previous week.
Subscription improved on the Treasury bill primary auction, albeit marginally. The cumulative Treasury securities allotment to planned issuance ratio in 2021/22 fiscal year increased to 57.54% from 57.49%.
Activity in the FX retail market declined after four consecutive weeks of increase. ADBs purchased a total of US$21.44 million that was supplied by their customers during the review period compared to US$26.15 million recorded during the preceding week. On the other end, ADBs managed to satisfy US$21.71 million worth of demand as captured by ADBs sales compared to US$25.90 million recorded during the preceding week. The market supply remains subdued historically and relative to the corresponding demand.
The Kwacha performed well against major currencies used by residents in international trade; in process gaining value against the US dollar, the British Pound, and the Euro. Nonetheless, the Kwacha lost value against the South African Rand. The local unit gained 0.09% (74 tambala) against the US dollar, 0.81% (K10.36) against the British Pound, 0.18% (K2.04) against the Euro, and lost 0.79% (50 tambala) against the South African Rand. The Kwacha closed the review week at K823.4362 per US dollar.
Liquidity conditions tightened in the domestic money market as captured by decline in commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, to negative K29.0 billion per day from positive K11.7
billion per day registered during the previous week. The decline was on account of maturing reverse repos. Consequently, commercial banks were less able to cover liquidity shortfalls by borrowing from the interbank market and thus, increased recourse on the Lombard facility. Trading on the interbank market declined to K8.8 billion per day from K13.7 billion per day registered during the week ended 28th January 2022 while access on the Lombard facility increased to K29.0 billion per day from K14.2 billion per day.
The overnight interbank market rate (IBR) remained steady at 11.70 percent since 19th January 2022. Hence, the IBR remained within the target corridor of +0.2/-4.0percentage points around the policy rate as preferred under the prevailing monetary policy framework.
Central bank operations with the commercial banks were contractionary and withdrew a net of K2.5 billion from the banking system. The development follows a K40.3 billion net withdrawal recorded during the week ended 28th January 2022. During the review period,
liquidity withdrawals emanated from Government net revenue collection relative to expenditure that drained K12.1 billion from the banking system, commercial banks currency withdrawals from the central bank to satisfy customer demands that drained a further K9.9 billion, and central bank's net foreign exchange operations with commercial banks that removed K0.2 billion. Partially countering these withdrawals were liquidity injections from net maturity of Treasury security amounting to K15.6 billion and net open market operations (OMO) totaling K4.1 billion.
Subscription improved on the Treasury bills primary auction, albeit marginally. During the review week, government tendered Treasury bills as per the issuance calendar. A total of K10.9 billion was subscribed and fully allotted against a planned issuance of K18.1 billion. This represents an allotment to planned issuance ratio of 60.36%.
The development led to an increase in cumulative Treasury securities allotment to planned issuance ratio in 2021/22 fiscal year to 57.54% from 57.49% and allotment to subscription ratio to 93.43% from 93.31%.
