Weekly Financial Market Developments 31 January - 04 February 2022

Gross official FX reserves declined by US$3.4 million to close the week ended 4th February 2022 at US$399.7 million (1.59 months of imports).

The Kwacha performed well against major currencies used by residents in international trade. The Kwacha closed the review week at K823.4362 per US dollar.

Liquidity conditions in the domestic money market tightened during the review period with commercial banks' excess reserves, before borrowing from the central bank, averaging negative K29.0 billion per day from positive K11.7 billion per day registered during the previous week.

Subscription improved on the Treasury bill primary auction, albeit marginally. The cumulative Treasury securities allotment to planned issuance ratio in 2021/22 fiscal year increased to 57.54% from 57.49%.