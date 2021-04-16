Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Weekly Links April 16: poverty and young brains, digitalizing image data, management and the pandemic, and more…

04/16/2021 | 10:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
· How does poverty affect young brains, and what does this mean for policy? The Upshot discusses an ongoing cash transfer experiment by neuroscientists aiming to measure whether reducing poverty can cause changes in children's brain development. 'Professor Farah concedes, however, that social scientists and policymakers often discount the relevance of brain data. 'Are there actionable insights we get by bringing neuroscience to bear, or are people just being snowed by pretty brain images and impressive-sounding words from neuroscience? It's an important question,' she said. Skeptics abound. James Heckman, a Nobel Prize-winning economist at the University of Chicago who studies inequality and social mobility, said he didn't see 'even a hint that a policy would come out of it, other than to say, yes, there's an imprint of a better economic life.''· Melissa Dell is now on twitter and uses it to announce a new 'open-source deep-learning powered library, Layout Parser, that provides a variety of tools for automatically processing document image data at scale.' This looks great for historical research and for the unfortunate cases of current admin data that still isn't digitalized today.· Scott Cunningham explains another of the new difference-in-difference papers - the doubly robust approach of Sant'Anna and Zhao. This paper deals with time-varying Xs in TWFE, and issues that arise when treatment effects are heterogeneous with these Xs or when there are X-specific time-trends.· Angus Deaton's last Letter from America after 25 years of writing them for the Royal Economic Society.· On the Future Development blog, evidence that better-managed firms pre-pandemic were then more likely to pivot products and shift to remote work during the pandemic, reducing their sales losses.· Really interesting post on the riches to rags to riches story of Nauru on the Devpolicy blog. 'Nauru's per capita GDP in 1975 was $50,000, second only to Saudi Arabia'. This was based on phosphate mining, which came from deposits of thousands of years of sea gull droppings or guano - which were then mined and depleted, sending the country into a financial crisis. This Guardian article details some of the ways this wealth was spent, including funding a disastrous West End musical based on the life of Leonardo da Vinci. But the blog notes 'the country's income per capita has increased almost fivefold since 2007. Last year, it crossed the high-income threshold (US$12,535) and Nauru was readmitted by the World Bank to the high-income country club'.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 14:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aKAHOOT  : Poio Read launches space missions to further engage children in learning how to read
PU
10:18aFINXACT  : & Wipro Partner to Help US Mid-tier Banks with Core Transformation
PR
10:17aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Lufthansa to continue feeder flight agreement with Condor until March 2022
RE
10:16aHBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - RSA Insurance Group Plc
PR
10:15aPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE  : New Talara Refinery has a modern thermal power plant authorized by MINEM
PU
10:15aGM, LG Energy Solution to build second U.S. battery plant in Tennessee
RE
10:15aDGAP-PVR  : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -2-
DJ
10:15aWawa and The Wawa Foundation Announce Achievement of Reaching Milestone of Donating $100 Million to Causes Surrounding Health, Hunger and Heroes Seven Years After Inception of The Wawa Foundation
GL
10:13aAVAX S A  : Inactive expiration of deadline of article 100 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018
PU
10:13aInterest rates
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
2APPLE INC. : Bitcoin tumbles after Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : World stocks set fresh record high on strong China, U.S. data
4Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
5BMW AG : Mercedes sales in China help accelerate Daimler profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ