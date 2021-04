Weekly Links April 16: poverty and young brains, digitalizing image data, management and the pandemic, and more…

· Really interesting post on the riches to rags to riches story of Nauru on the Devpolicy blog. 'Nauru's per capita GDP in 1975 was $50,000, second only to Saudi Arabia'. This was based on phosphate mining, which came from deposits of thousands of years of sea gull droppings or guano - which were then mined and depleted, sending the country into a financial crisis. This Guardian article details some of the ways this wealth was spent, including funding a disastrous West End musical based on the life of Leonardo da Vinci. But the blog notes 'the country's income per capita has increased almost fivefold since 2007. Last year, it crossed the high-income threshold (US$12,535) and Nauru was readmitted by the World Bank to the high-income country club'.