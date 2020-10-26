Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Weekly U.S. COVID-19 deaths up 15%, new cases rise 24%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States last week rose 24% to more than 485,000 while the number of tests performed rose 5.5%, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports.

Nationally, over 5,600 people died of the virus in the seven days ended Oct. 25, up 15% from the prior week. Deaths have risen for at least two weeks straight in 16 states, compared with nine states previously. (Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for state-by-state details)

Deaths more than doubled in seven states -- Connecticut, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio and Wyoming -- though they remained low compared to Texas, Florida and California, according to the Reuters analysis.

Thirty-six out of 50 states have seen cases increase for at least two weeks in a row, up from 34 the prior week. They include Florida, Ohio and Michigan — all hotly contested states for the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. New cases doubled last week in Wisconsin, another crucial state.

The United States performed 7.7 million COVID-19 tests last week, of which 6.3% came back positive for the new virus, compared with 5.4% the prior week, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

South Dakota led the nation with the highest positive test rate at 40%, followed by Idaho at 34% and Wyoming at 29%. A total of 14 states had a positive test rate of over 10%.

The World Health Organization considers rates above 5% concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

Since the outbreak started, over 225,000 people in the United States have died and over 8.6 million have become infected with the novel coronavirus.

(Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Graphic by Chris Canipe; Editing by Tiffany Wu)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pEurope needs 'serious acceleration' in fight against coronavirus - WHO
RE
02:45pReady to Join Us? The World Bank Treasury Launches an Unprecedented Global Hiring Campaign
PU
02:45pA DAY IN THE WORLD BANK TREASURY : Reneé, Senior Investment Officer
PU
02:45pA DAY IN THE WORLD BANK TREASURY : Sezin, Portfolio Manager
PU
02:45pA DAY IN THE WORLD BANK TREASURY : Obert, Financial Analyst
PU
02:42pWall St tumbles on soaring virus cases, worries about U.S. stimulus
RE
02:42pInvestors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
RE
02:41pCanada's Ontario province set to release 2020 budget on Nov. 5
RE
02:39pCanada's Ontario province set to release 2020 budget on Nov. 5
RE
02:36pStocks slide on surging COVID-19 cases, stimulus doubts; dollar rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
3Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
4Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Fiat, PSA to win EU approval for $38 billion merger - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group