Weekly U.S. COVID-19 deaths up 15%, new cases rise 24%

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The number of new COVID-19 cases in the
United States last week rose 24% to more than 485,000 while the
number of tests performed rose 5.5%, according to a Reuters
analysis of state and county reports.
Nationally, over 5,600 people died of the virus in the seven
days ended Oct. 25, up 15% from the prior week. Deaths have
risen for at least two weeks straight in 16 states, compared
with nine states previously.
(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for
state-by-state details)
Deaths more than doubled in seven states -- Connecticut,
Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio and Wyoming --
though they remained low compared to Texas, Florida and
California, according to the Reuters analysis.
Thirty-six out of 50 states have seen cases increase for at
least two weeks in a row, up from 34 the prior week. They
include Florida, Ohio and Michigan — all hotly contested states
for the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. New cases doubled
last week in Wisconsin, another crucial state.
The United States performed 7.7 million COVID-19 tests last
week, of which 6.3% came back positive for the new virus,
compared with 5.4% the prior week, according to data from The
COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the
outbreak.
South Dakota led the nation with the highest positive test
rate at 40%, followed by Idaho at 34% and Wyoming at 29%. A
total of 14 states had a positive test rate of over 10%.
The World Health Organization considers rates above 5%
concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the
community that have not yet been uncovered.
Since the outbreak started, over 225,000 people in the
United States have died and over 8.6 million have become
infected with the novel coronavirus.
