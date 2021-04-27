Log in
04/27/2021 | 11:41am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

27 April 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 April 2021

In the week ending 23 April 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by 0.9 billion to EUR 309.1 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 12.9 billion to EUR 1,389.1 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2). Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 5,634 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

23 April 2021

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.4 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 23.5 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.4 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 288.9 billion

+EUR 1.0 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 28.4 billion

+EUR 0.0 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,391.3 billion

+EUR 9.7 billion

-EUR 1.6 billion

programme

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 271.2 billion

+EUR 1.7 billion

-EUR 0.2 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 998.8 billion

+EUR 25.0 billion

-EUR 2.8 billion

programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 15:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
