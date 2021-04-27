PRESS RELEASE

27 April 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 April 2021

In the week ending 23 April 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by 0.9 billion to EUR 309.1 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 12.9 billion to EUR 1,389.1 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2). Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 5,634 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities Reported value as at Weekly change - Weekly change - portfolios 23 April 2021 purchases redemptions Covered bond purchase EUR 0.4 billion - - programme 1 Securities Markets Programme EUR 23.5 billion - - Covered bond purchase EUR 2.4 billion - - programme 2 Covered bond purchase EUR 288.9 billion +EUR 1.0 billion -EUR 0.4 billion programme 3 Asset-backed securities purchase EUR 28.4 billion +EUR 0.0 billion -EUR 0.4 billion programme Public sector purchase EUR 2,391.3 billion +EUR 9.7 billion -EUR 1.6 billion programme Corporate sector purchase EUR 271.2 billion +EUR 1.7 billion -EUR 0.2 billion programme Pandemic emergency purchase EUR 998.8 billion +EUR 25.0 billion -EUR 2.8 billion programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).