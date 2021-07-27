Weekly inflow of foreign funds in Russia's govt bonds hits 2021 high

* Russia raised rates by 100 bps, sharpest move since 2014
MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - The inflow of foreigners' money
into Russian OFZ treasury bonds last week increased at its
fastest pace so far this year, amid expectations that a sharp
rate increase by the central bank could hasten the end of the
monetary-tightening cycle.
The Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate by 100 basis
points to 6.5% on Friday to fight stubbornly high inflation and
did not rule out further increases after its sharpest hike since
late 2014.
In the week to July 23, the rate-setting day, OFZ bonds saw
46.3 billion roubles ($628 million) in foreign money inflow, the
highest weekly influx so far this year, the National Settlement
Depository said.
"International inflows have intensified over the last week,
with the foreign bid being mostly concentrated in the belly,"
VTB Capital said of the OFZ yield curve of debt with tenors of
several years.
Yields on short-term OFZs rose after the rate hike, while
their prices that move inversely dipped. Yields on benchmark
10-year OFZs fell to 6.95% on Tuesday from 7.27%
seen days before the hike amid the hunt for longer-term bonds.
The central bank signalled that the key rate will not exceed
8% in the current tightening cycle and OFZ yields will become
more appealing once inflation slows, said Olga Nikolaeva, senior
investment strategist at ITI Capital.
"This is the reason to buy bonds in the middle and the
far-end of the yield curve," Nikolaeva said.
The U.S.-Germany agreement on the Russia-led Nord Stream 2
gas project has also supported demand, said Dmitry Polevoy from
Locko Invest.
Before the rate hike, foreign investors' share among holders
of OFZ bonds designed to plug budget holes was on decline amid
sanctions and increased debt issuance to fight the coronavirus
crisis. Their share was at 19.7% as of July 1, down from 34.9%
in early 2020.
From mid-June, U.S. banks are barred from buying new OFZ
bonds directly from Russia but are allowed to purchase papers on
the secondary market.
U.S. Morgan Stanley bank said that rouble's carry trade was
still one of the most attractive across emerging markets, and it
planned to "go long 10y OFZs versus short 10y USTs."
"There is no yield if you go to Japan, or America, or
Europe. Thank you, Mother Russia, for raising the interest
rate," OFZ veteran investor Jim Rogers said.
($1 = 73.7150 roubles)
