Weekly links January 7: doing metaketas, Kenyan mobile loans, advice on applying for funding, continuous DiD, and more…

· I just started listening to the Scope Conditions podcast , which is a podcast featuring new research in comparative politics. They have a two-part interview with Tara Slough and Graeme Blair about the metaketa approach to doing coordinated experiments (metaketas) across a range of settings. Part 1 discusses the two sets of coordinated experiments - one on using community monitoring for governance of natural resources, and one on community policing. As well as discussing the specifics of these two studies, they talk about how the choice of research question was intertwined with the choice of sites/teams - since you need something that many people are interested in and can implement in different settings. They note one way to handle researcher incentives to be able to differentiate their work is for researchers to add a different second arm in each treatment, which can also help if the partner wants to do something different from the agreed common treatment. Part 2 then takes a step back and discusses some of the common issues and big picture questions involved in doing metaketas. These include how to aggregate results, with one of the interesting points being that with n=6 or 7 studies, if results differ across sites it is really hard to be able to test why; issues that arise with trying to run coordinated experiments, including frequent turnover of government personnel and grant funding deadlines coming up against timing constraints that arise in different places; incentives for junior researchers to get involved in one of these studies; and ethics, with one interesting point being that the same intervention might be ethical in one location and not in another - e.g. in one place, the risk to participants of interacting with police or stopping overuse of common pool resources may be minimal, whereas in another context it may place their life in danger.