Weekly market update : A falling tree makes more noise than a growing forest

Initially a little deaf to the prospects of a more restrictive monetary policy, equity markets had a rude awakening last week when they realized that the Fed could proceed with four rate hikes this year to counter inflation. The message came through in a somewhat painful way for stock market indexes, especially those rich in technology stocks and more generally in so-called growth stocks. If the U.S. central bank acts as planned, liquidity will be less abundant, forcing investors to be more selective.



Over the week, and somewhat counter-intuitively, it was the euro that rallied to USD 1.4511, its best level since November. In fact, December's U.S. inflation numbers, measured at 7% year-over-year (not seen since 1982), created a bit of a stir, but traders believe that the start of the Fed's actual rate hike, likely in March, will provide a strong case for the greenback. The dollar also lost ground against the yen, at JPY 113.508, and most other currencies. The euro/Swiss franc pair is trading at CHF 1.0425.



After a 30-point rise in a month, the yield on the 10-year US T-Bond looks to be easing to around 1.71%. The Bund still offers a negative yield of -0.09% and the French OAT now looks firmly anchored in positive territory at 0.29%. Even Dutch debt is back in the black.



Next week, China's Q4 2021 GDP will kick off the week, before a Bank of Japan monetary policy decision on Tuesday. Several statistics are scheduled in the US, but none of major importance.



On the bitcoin side, the price of the market leader in digital assets is stabilizing around $42,000 this week. Elon Musk took to Twitter again today to boost his "dogecoin" darling, mentioning that some of his Tesla products will be available for purchase with the cryptocurrency. Only a few goodies are for sale. No authentic Tesla cars. Comedy stunt? Probably. The price of the asset shot up more than 10%.