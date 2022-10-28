Weekly market update : A high-risk fortnight

Hopes of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes and a drop in bond yields rekindled risk appetite this week. However, there is turmoil on Wall Street, with American tech stars tumbling following their earnings reports. All eyes will now be on the Fed, which will deliver its verdict on rates on Wednesday. This could once again be a source of volatility for indexes.
Medpace (+38%): The biotech industry outsourcer reported very compelling results, which allowed it to dramatically raise its guidance.
Canopy Growth (+25%): The Canadian cannabis specialist jumped this week on the announcement that it will create a holding company to accelerate its entry into the United States. The sector remains volatile, especially with the mid-term elections: If they make the Congress swing to the Republican side, that could change the deal.
Servicenow (+15%): A nice surprise for the provider of digital services to businesses, whose recurring revenues should grow very strongly in Q4. The market welcomes this good visibility.
Caterpillar (+11%): The US company exceeded earnings forecasts for the summer period. Management believes that the positive momentum continues. At the same time, Caterpillar announced a $740 million agreement to settle a 15-year tax dispute in the United States.
Losers:
Meta Platforms (-25%): Another disappointment on the results of the group, which has once again collapsed on the stock market.
Amazon.com (-16%) The world's largest online retailer fell after reporting lower-than-consensus quarterly sales and guidance for the current quarter.
Wolfspeed (-20%) The silicon carbide manufacturer dropped on a weak outlook for next quarter.
Reckitt Benckiser (-4%), The British maker of Dettol cleaning products reported a decline in sales volumes in the third quarter and warned of pressure on consumers globally.
Commodities
Energy: The general sentiment improved on oil markets. Traders appreciated on the one hand the acceleration of Chinese oil imports but also the dynamics of the US GDP in the third quarter, which grew by 2.60% while the consensus was for +2.30%. However, it was the energy majors that monopolized the attention of analysts this week as they all reported massive third quarter earnings. Total, Equinor, Chevron, Exxon Mobil... All these companies have published excellent results thanks to the rise in oil and gas prices. These results raised criticism, especially from the Biden administration, which considers that these oil giants are not investing enough to increase their production. North Sea Brent is trading around USD 94 while US WTI is trading at USD 88 per barrel. On the natural gas side, the European benchmark, the Dutch TTF, continues to decline to 113 EUR/MWh due to mild temperatures in Europe.
Metals: After the LME and the White House, it is the turn of aluminum producer Norsk Hydro to call for sanctions against Russian metals. The price of aluminum has recovered in London, where a ton is trading at 2300 dollars. In China, the National Bureau of Statistics said in its latest report that refined copper production rose 5.8% year-on-year in September.
Agricultural products: Grain prices have broadly stabilized in Chicago, with wheat and corn trading at 830 and 680 cents per bushel, respectively. Attention is still focused on the Black Sea and the future of the maritime corridor, which allows Ukraine to export its grain to the rest of the world.
Macroeconomics
Atmosphere: A little flexibility, Jerome! There has been no shortage of macroeconomic milestones in recent days, with several monetary policy decisions (Bank of Canada, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank) and a whole host of activity indicators. To sum it all up in one sentence, let's just say that the economic dynamic has had some misfires without collapsing and that investors have detected the first cracks in the determination of central banks to continue raising rates. This context led to a strong rally in equities at the beginning of the week, but this was offset by the fall of American tech giants after a series of bad results.
Rates: Investors' new bet on a less aggressive Fed led to a drop in the yield on 10-year T-Bonds to below 4%. All shorter maturities are now higher yielding, which means two things: first, the market fears the return of the recession in the U.S., and second, it thinks the rate hike cycle is coming to an end. In continental Europe, the 75 basis point monetary tightening announced by the ECB on Thursday was expected, but this did not prevent bond yields from rising to 2.11% in Germany and 4.19% in Italy over 10 years. British Gilts, on the other hand, eased to 3.47% after Rishi Sunak was named as the successor to Liz Truss. Sunak is seen as a relatively reasonable choice.
Currencies: Once again, the Fed's presumed inflexion led to a decline in the dollar. At the same time, the ECB tightened its monetary policy by 75 basis points, and the euro took advantage of this to climb back onto an equal footing with the greenback. Since the beginning of October, however, the dollar has gained further ground against the yen and has begun to reverse the trend against the ruble. In Europe, the stabilization of the situation in London has allowed the pound sterling to recover slightly to 0.864 pounds per EUR. The single currency, for its part, rose to CHF 0.9912 against the Swiss franc.
Crypto-currencies: Crypto-investors were able to regain a little optimism this week, with bitcoin ending a long period of low volatility by recovering almost 5% since Monday. The digital currency is hovering around 20,500 at the time of writing. In its wake, ether is outperforming BTC by a wide margin, climbing 16% over the same period, a sign that a dose of risk appetite has returned to the crypto-asset market this week. A renewed optimism that is in line with the hope that central bankers will act in favor of risky assets in the coming months.
Timing: The fortnight that opens is a real pivotal period for financial markets. This is because the U.S. central bank will make a new monetary policy decision and comment on the current context on Wednesday. Investors are hoping that Fed boss Jerome Powell will change his tune, even if subtly. And let's not forget the mid-term elections on November 8. In an ultra-polarized country, a reversal of power in favor of the Republicans would have important consequences.
A high-risk fortnight
The third-quarter earnings season will continue next week, but the bulk of results is now behind. Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta (ex-Facebook) have been heavily punished, a sign that big tech stocks are no longer the sanctuary they once were. On the other hand, several sectors managed to maintain their earnings improvement trajectories against the backdrop of rather heavy macroeconomic news. All eyes are now on the Fed (Wednesday 2) and the US mid-term elections (Tuesday 8).
Things to read this week
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : An extraordinary success story
Operational performance
If JB Hunt's success is meteoric, and is also implicitly linked to Walmart' s - or Walmart's success is implicitly linked to JB Hunt's... Read more
U.S. banks: The calm before the storm?
Retail banks
Overall, it was a very good quarter for the major retail banks (JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and PNC Financial Services... Read more
Aptos: new blockchain, old problems
Brainchild of former Meta engineers, Aptos tech does have some potential, even if the need for yet another Proof-of-Stake blockchain is debatable. However, the... Read more
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday. The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.