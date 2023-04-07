Atmosphere: Swirling wind. The deterioration of US macro statistics and the banking crisis have reinforced investors' hopes for medium-term monetary easing in the US. But they have also raised fears of a hard landing for the economy. This week, it is these fears that have taken over after a string of unfavorable data. The next expected statistics (inflation, consumption, confidence) will have considerable weight in the strategy that the US central bank will choose to apply at its meeting on May 3.



Currencies. The US dollar fell after the release of disappointing economic data. The figures helped to cement the USD 1.09/EUR 1 area. The same was true of the yen, whose strengthening has hurt Japanese equity markets this week. The pair was trading at JPY 131.4 per USD on Thursday. However, the greenback regained some ground at the end of the week, with the Dollar Index (DXY) at 102. Investors are awaiting Friday's US jobs report to fine-tune their forecasts. The euro lost some ground against the franc to CHF 0.9874.



Rates. The reaction to the JOLTS (Jobs opening) earlier this week was a turning point. For the first time in two years, the report revealed a drop of 632,000 job offers below the symbolic 10 million mark. Until now, any weakness in the job market would have been met with a rise in equities as it would have meant that the Fed could start to ease monetary policy. In this case, we have seen the more traditional "flight to quality" with a rise in bonds (lower yields) accompanied by a fall in stocks. It seems that operators are starting to seriously consider the recessionary scenario. As an immediate consequence, the US 10-year yield is breaking out of the distribution phase it has been in since last October by breaking its support at 3.35%.



Cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is down slightly by -1.2% this week and is back below $28,000 at the time of writing. For its part, ether, the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation, is taking on the leader by climbing 4% since Monday. Nevertheless, still lacking strong positive catalysts, digital currencies remain globally dependent on economic conditions and will therefore remain sensitive to upcoming economic statistics.



Calendar. Several markets were closed on Friday and some will still be closed on Monday, including Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich and London. New York, on the other hand, will resume on Monday. We will have to wait until Wednesday 12 to see the first macroeconomic highlight of the week, the announcement of US inflation for March. This will be followed in the evening by the publication of the minutes of the latest Fed meeting. On Thursday 13, the US producer prices for March will be released before the main event on Friday, the combination of retail sales and the University of Michigan consumer confidence index on Friday 14. In a market that is looking to understand what growth and monetary policy will be made of in the months to come, this week will bring some prime data. Outside of the US, investors will keep an eye on Chinese inflation (Tuesday) and European industrial production (Thursday).