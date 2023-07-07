Gainers:



Rivian (+30%): Investors welcomed the figures and outlook for the producer of electric SUVs. The group delivered 12,640 vehicles in the quarter to the end of June, marking a real take-off compared with 4,467 deliveries in the same period last year. It believes it is well on the way to achieving its annual target of 50,000 units produced. In addition, the partnership with Amazon is beginning to take concrete form: the online retail giant announced on Tuesday that it would begin deploying electric vans produced by the American company in Germany.



Polestar (+11.5%): The Swedish-based electric vehicle manufacturer listed in the US signed up to access Tesla's charging infrastructure across the United States, contributing to making the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers the industry standard. Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) is more widely available and reliable than rivals', so Polestar will benefit.



Tesla (+5%): The Tesla rocket is showing no signs of slowing down. On Monday, investors were seduced by the Group's figures. In the second quarter, the manufacturer, led by Elon Musk, delivered 466,000 vehicles. This is 21,000 more than analysts had forecast. It's also a message to the market: Tesla's strategy of lowering prices is paying off. Tesla has no intention of stopping there. On Wednesday, it announced price cuts for its Model 3 and Y models in Japan. The share price has risen 125% since January 1.



Losers:



Casino (-28.1%): The French retailer's rescue appears to be taking shape. The group has received two equity offers: the first from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky (already a shareholder) and the second from the trio of Niel, Pigasse and Zouari. But whatever happens, existing shareholders will see their stake reduced to nothing, as the restructuring is accompanied by enormous dilution.



ICBC (-13%): This was a bad week for Chinese banks. Goldman Sachs lowered its recommendations on several Chinese financial institutions, including Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China. The reason: persistent tensions between the United States and China. In particular, the world's leading economy is considering banning Chinese companies from accessing the cloud services of major technology groups such as Alphabet and Microsoft.



Laboratory Corporation (-13%): The American medical diagnostics company is coming back down to earth after a bullish rally that lasted the whole month of June. The group, which employs 60,000 people, finalized the spin-off of its Fortrea contract research entity for $1.6 billion. The proceeds will be used to finance a share buyback program and reduce debt. The announcement was already known, but it reminded investors that Laboratory Corporation is coming off a mediocre quarter, with results down sharply.