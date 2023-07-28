TOPS



Xpeng (+39%): German carmaker Volkswagen is to invest $700 million to take a 4.99% stake in its Nyse-listed Chinese electric car counterpart. The two groups announce that they will jointly develop two VW-branded electric models dedicated to the Chinese mid-size car market, for launch in 2026. These models will use Xpeng's "Edward G9" platform, boosting the latter's revenues. Ocado (+38%): A flurry of good news for the British food e-commerce specialist. After reporting good half-year results and improved profitability last week, the group announced that it will receive £200 million from Norway's AutoStore as part of the settlement of a patent dispute. The grocer also announced the departure of CEO Luke Jensen, news that did not seem to displease the market.

Rolls-Royce (+24%): buoyed by a fine first-half performance, the British turbine and jet engine manufacturer has raised its full-year forecasts, and is now targeting annual underlying operating profit of between £1.2 and £1.4 billion. It also promises that its half-year results (to be published on August 3) will exceed Wall Street expectations. The Group's turnaround program, as well as sales in civil and defense units, underpinned results. Align Technology (+14%): The US orthodontics specialist reported solid results, with EPS and quarterly sales exceeding expectations. The medical devices group also unveiled an encouraging outlook, also ahead of Wall Street forecasts. Note that the share price has gained over 80% since the start of the year, and that UBS is positive.



Boeing (+10%): The U.S. aircraft manufacturer is doing (a little) better and unveils some good news. Quarterly sales were up 18%, better than expected. The quarterly loss amounted to $149 million, but this was less than the markets had expected ($212 million). The Group also generated free cash flow and announced an increase in its 737 production rate to match orders. Finally, it confirmed its full-year forecasts. In the meantime, several analysts have raised their recommendation on the stock.



FLOPS



Snap (-19%): The parent company of American social network Snapchat fell sharply this week after announcing a 3.8% decline in quarterly sales and a bleak outlook for the coming quarter. The group nevertheless claimed a 14% increase in daily user volume over the last 3 months, reaching 397 million at the end of June. The markets are also said to be taking a dim view of Snap's planned investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, which would penalize the group's finances. Spotify (-16%): the streaming music giant angered investors by announcing this week that it was raising the price of its premium subscriptions by one dollar in some fifty countries, raising fears of a subscriber drain. The group also widened its operating loss to -247 million euros, and announced a timid outlook for the future. Nevertheless, the service recorded a record 27% year-on-year jump in active monthly users, reaching 551 million at the end of the second quarter.



Chipotle Mexican Grill (-10%): The fast-food chain dedicated to Mexican gastronomy reported solid results but disappointed investors: earnings per share reached $12.65 versus $12.31 expected, and sales totaled $2.51 billion versus $2.53 billion anticipated. However, the group did not fall short of expectations: restaurant operating margins rose to 27.5% from 25.2% last year, despite a sharp increase in raw material costs. The company also continued to expand, opening 47 new restaurants during the quarter.

