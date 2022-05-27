Weekly market update : Accumulating on these levels becomes rational

Atmosphere: Rate hikes have been integrated by investors, who seem to be more comfortable with central banks' strategies. The economic statistics are still less favorable than expected. These are still small signals, but they should be watched: when a number sporadically misses the consensus, it's an accident. When below-expectation data starts to multiply, it's a trend. Note that the Chinese government is still blowing hot and cold on its stimulus efforts. There are still many bottlenecks for international trade.



Rates: U.S. Treasury yields have clearly been down in recent days, with the 10-year maturity paying 2.73%, ten points lower than the previous week, which was itself ten points lower than the previous week. Translation: investors have a good idea of what the Fed will do in the coming months and do not think it will go beyond its announced efforts to curb inflation. In Europe, yields did not experience the same correction over the week, probably because the ECB confirmed that it is considering raising rates in the coming weeks. The Bund is at 0.94% on 10 years and the French OAT at 1.46%. Swiss bonds are still the cheapest at 0.69%.



Currencies: Expectations of a Fed rate hike appear to be a bit more focused, which has reduced the strength of the greenback. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the U.S. currency against a basket of currencies, has fallen from 104.75 points mid-month to 101.75 points currently. The ECB's more aggressive stance on policy rates is also helping to push the euro back above $1.07. The greenback has also retreated against the Australian dollar and even the British pound, despite a UK economy facing difficulties.



Cryptocurrencies: The week is not ending positively for bitcoin, which is hovering around $29,000 at the time of writing. After signing an eighth consecutive week of declines, the digital currency could well close a ninth if it fails to regain the $30,300 mark soon. Unprecedented successive weekly declines that may not be over yet in this macroeconomic context where it is difficult to detect real bullish catalysts for risky assets.



Calendar: The week will start with a holiday in the United States (Memorial Day). It will not be the only one as China will be affected on June 2 and the UK will lower the curtain on Thursday 2 and Friday 3 June 2022. The big weekly statistic will be on Friday with the US employment figures for May.