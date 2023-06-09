Atmosphere: While awaiting the Fed and ECB rate decisions next week, the Australian and Canadian central banks took the market by surprise by resuming their rate hikes. This negative signal briefly weighed on investors' sentiment, but they were reassured by the fact that US activity indicators (services momentum, employment) are weakening, which means a more accommodating Fed. We remain in the "bad economic news is good financial news" configuration, as long as the bad economic news isn't TOO bad. Meanwhile, the US recession is still two months away. It has actually been 2 months away for a year now...



Currencies. The Dollar Index, the basket that compares the greenback to six major currencies, was little changed this week. It stands at around 103.5, not far from last Friday's level. It did, however, tend to strengthen mid-week, but gains were systematically followed by a relapse. The dollar's strengthening coincided with unexpected rate hikes by the RBA and BOC. But weekly US employment data, worse than expected, pushed it back down again. There is likely to be further volatility next week, as the ECB and Fed approach their rate decisions. The Swiss franc climbed back to 0.9695 against the euro, following a statement by the head of the SNB to the effect that the rate hike cycle is not over for the Swiss Confederation. The strongest weekly variations were to the detriment of the Turkish lira (at TRY 23.50 to USD 1), following the arrival of a new executive presumably less inclined to defend the currency.



Rates. On the interest rate front, the week was punctuated by a number of unexpected announcements. The Australian and Canadian central banks raised their key rates by 25 basis points to 4.10% and 4.75% respectively, in a bid to combat inflation still deemed too high. It's only a short step from there to thinking that the Fed and the ECB will join the party next week, but we'll refrain from taking that step. We're not alone, since 72% of investors are still betting on the status quo, according to CME's Fedwatch tool. Needless to say, against this backdrop, traders remain on the defensive, as evidenced by the stagnant yield on the US 10-year, even though it remains afloat above 3.60%. Meanwhile, the German 10-year isn't doing much better, stuck between 2.55% and 2.18%.



Cryptocurrencies. Despite the SEC's heavy accusations against the two heavyweights of the crypto-asset industry, Binance and Coinbase, the price of bitcoin is down only slightly, shedding just over 1% this week, and hovering around $26,700 at the time of writing. The ether, meanwhile, is suffering a little more, shedding over 2% of its value and ending up at around $1,850. Still unsure of how to regulate crypto-currencies, US regulators are leaving things unclear on the other side of the Atlantic, but have nonetheless tended to become increasingly strict since the FTX debacle at the end of last year. This week's lawsuits against the two crypto giants contribute to the widespread anxiety and lack of visibility for crypto-investors.



Agenda. Next week begins with a rather quiet Monday, before ramping up with the release of a host of economic data, mainly from the US. On Tuesday, we'll see the release of the UK jobseeker change early in the day, followed by US inflation figures and Bailey's (BoE) speech. Wednesday, undoubtedly the busiest day, will see the release of US producer price statistics, as well as the Fed's interest rate decision, preceded by the FOMC meetings.



On Thursday, China will release its year-on-year industrial production and retail sales figures. The ECB will follow in the footsteps of its American counterpart by announcing its interest rate decision, followed by its monetary policy statement and a press conference. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will also reveal its interest rate decision, accompanied by a press conference later in the day. Finally, the US consumer confidence index will be published.