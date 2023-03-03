Gainers:



Sarepta Therapeutics (+24%): The laboratory rebounded sharply this week after a reduction in its losses in Q4 2022. Instead, research firms were expecting a widening deficit and lower sales. Several have raised their expectations on the Massachusetts-based company, such as Baird, buyer with a target raised from 125 to 22 USD.





Salesforce (+15%): The software company took the market by surprise by announcing better than expected quarterly results. As expectations were low, the stock jumped. "The group announced the trifecta: growth, high margins and share buybacks," said Brent Hill, who follows the company at Jefferies.





CRH (+11%): The Irish group specializing in building materials announced, on the sidelines of its results, its ambition to be listed in the United States, where it hopes to do more business in the future, while the North American region already generates three-quarters of its results. Let's hear from Berenberg's Harry Goad, for whom "CRH pulled not one, but two rabbits out of the hat at its fiscal 2022 results: a sharp increase in share buybacks and the announcement of its intention to move its main listing to the US."





Rio Tinto (+9%): Strong industrial metals performance benefited the iron, copper and other minerals giant this week. The prospect of an upturn in the Chinese economy is a powerful driver for the sector. While the signals have been rather timid lately, the latest Chinese PMI activity indicators have clearly taken the upward slope, providing fuel for mining stocks.



Losers:



Ocado (-11%): Bad times for the British group which is both a food distributor and a provider of logistics solutions for this sector. The 2022 pre-tax net loss is just over £500m, which is considerably higher than expected. Some analysts fear that a capital raise will become necessary if the situation does not improve.



