Atmosphere: The focus is on the negotiations between US President Joe Biden and the conservative Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy. While they are well underway on how to raise the debt ceiling, investors are beginning to worry, to the point of taking CDSs (Credit Default Swaps) on US debt to levels higher than in 2011 (the latest example of bitter negotiations on the debt ceiling). The Fitch rating agency has already placed the USA's triple-A rating on negative watch, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is stepping up her efforts to urge the two protagonists to reach an agreement quickly and avoid the risk of default. Such a situation would be like a bombshell in the financial world, the implications of which are difficult to estimate. On the indexes, the time has come to be more selective than ever. Thursday's session was a perfect illustration of this. While the S&P 500 gained 0.88% over the session, 65% of stocks and almost 70% of volumes traded on the NYSE were down. Special mention should be made of Nvidia, which jumped by nearly 25%, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Such a lack of participation is suspicious and can only invite caution.



Currencies: The dollar continues to rise against the euro and most other currencies this week. A rate hike is now the preferred scenario for investors. CME's FedWatch tool now shows a 53.9% probability of a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in June. On the other hand, the news that Germany has entered recession in the first quarter did not help the European currency. Finally, negotiations on US debt are progressing, and optimism is focused on raising the ceiling. As a result, the EUR/USD is trading close to 1.07. Against the yen, the dollar broke through the JPY 140 mark, last seen in November 2022. In the UK, inflation remained very high, at 8.7% in April 2023, which also pushed the currency down against the dollar. As you can see, the dollar is gaining in popularity in the current context, outperforming all currencies this week.



Rates. In terms of macroeconomic news, the Fed's minutes highlighted the divergences between committee members, with those in favor of continuing the rate hike cycle on the one hand, and those in favor of a pause, or even monetary easing, on the other, while the consequences of tightening on inflation, banks and, by extension, the economy are assessed. Friday's release of the PCE Core report provided further support for the "Hawks". Slightly higher than expected in monthly (+0.4% vs. 0.3% expected) and annual (+4.7% vs. +4.6%) terms, it corroborates the poor UK inflation data published earlier in the week. The battle against inflation therefore seems far from won. In fact, the US 10-year yield broke out of its horizontal accumulation channel by breaking above 3.64%, paving the way for further upward momentum towards 4-4.10%.



Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin continues to suffer, falling for the fourth week running and hovering around the $26500 mark at the time of writing. Ether, on the other hand, is holding up better than the market leader, gaining just over 1% and hovering above $1800. The cryptocurrency market is still not benefiting from the surge in US technology stocks, with which it has been correlated until now. The lack of regulatory clarity for the crypto-asset industry in the US weighs on crypto-investors' ability to project themselves, resulting in this market's inability to resume positive momentum.