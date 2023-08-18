|This week's gainers and losers
On the rise:
Vinfast Auto (+100.3%): the Vietnamese automaker is off to a flying start on Wall Street. Capitalization reached $85 billion on its first day of trading, more than behemoths such as Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Yet Vinfast produced just 19,000 electric vehicles in the first half of the year. The founder owns 99% of the group: the low free float is likely to see heavy speculation. Especially as the brand is already planning to raise more capital.
United States Steel Corporation (+36.5%): The American steel producer soared on Monday after receiving a $7.3 billion takeover offer from Cleveland-Cliffs, North America's leading steelmaker. The unsolicited offer was rejected. Esmark subsequently offered $7.8 billion. ArcelorMittal is rumored to be looking into the matter.
Ross Stores (+6.10%) America's No. 2 distributor of major brand clothing and accessories at discount prices posted better-than-expected results. For its fiscal second quarter, the group reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.32, versus $1.17 expected by analysts. Revenues reached $4.93 billion, 4% better than consensus. It also issued a strong full-year outlook.
Declines:
Sea Limited (-33.7%)The consumer Internet company dropped on Wall Street due to disappointing results and guidance.
The company faces tough competition in the e-commerce segment, and its financial arm sees low growth.
Antofagasta (-15.7%): The British miner is down on worries over the outlook for Chinese demand, as the country faces many economic headwinds. Other miners also fell sharply this week in London.
CVS Health (-10.8%): Shares in CVS Health (CVS) fell on Thursday after insurer Blue Shield of California said it would collaborate with Amazon.com and other companies to offer "more affordable" pharmaceutical care, reducing its reliance on CVS's pharmacy benefit management services. Amazon will provide home drug delivery, while Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company will offer low-cost medications.
|Commodities
Energy: Weekly crude oil prices fell for the first time in over a month and a half. The rise in prices was mainly due to tight supply resulting from cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers after US commercial crude inventories fell sharply. However, the consequent slowdown in China, and the resulting fears for oil orders, are allowing prices to slow. On the price front, European Brent is trading close to its highest level of the year, at USD 84.00 a barrel. US WTI is also close to its annual peak, at USD 80.00.
Metals: Gold is the focus of attention this week. On the one hand, premiums on physical gold in China reached their highest level since December 2016 this week, as economic worries stimulated fresh demand for safe-haven assets. On the other hand, rising bond yields and a falling dollar continue to weigh on gold, which ends the week down at USD 1,892. Silver treads water this week, at USD 22.68 per metric ton. Nickel (USD 20220) followed suit, while aluminum and zinc were flat at USD 2160 and 2480 respectively.
Agricultural products: Chicago wheat rose by almost 2% on Friday, as a drone strike on Moscow and a Ukrainian sea strike near Crimea rekindled fears of a war disrupting the massive Black Sea grain trade. Soybeans, meanwhile, rose for the third time to their highest level in two weeks, as hot, dry weather forecast for the US Midwest raised concerns about crop stress.
|Macroeconomics
|Atmosphere. Weekend in Wyoming. The Fed's minutes confirmed the fears of some investors. The governors are still concerned about inflationary risks, leaving the door open to further rate hikes. This was all it took to push bond yields to their 2022 highs, i.e. 4.33% on the US 10-year. On the other hand, China continues efforts to stimulate its economy, cutting its short-term rate by 10 basis points. However, this seems too timid to revive the Chinese locomotive, and only increases the pressure on its domestic currency, particularly against the G10 currencies, whose central banks are clearly not finished with their monetary tightening cycle. We'll be keeping a close eye on interest rates, which, should they continue to rise, will logically weigh on the performance of the main stock market indices. Jerome Powell will no doubt have the opportunity to reframe all this at the end of next week at the Jackson Hole symposium.
Crypto. Bitcoin is down more than 10% this week, and is back at around $26,000 at the time of writing. One of the main reasons for this was an article published by the WSJ, which mentioned that SpaceX, and implicitly its boss Elon Musk, would be getting rid of its bitcoins, without really knowing to what extent. This was enough to send the market tumbling over the last 24 hours. Ether, meanwhile, suffered a little less, falling by 8% over the same period.
|Things to read this week
|*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.