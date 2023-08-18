On the rise:

Vinfast Auto (+100.3%): the Vietnamese automaker is off to a flying start on Wall Street. Capitalization reached $85 billion on its first day of trading, more than behemoths such as Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Yet Vinfast produced just 19,000 electric vehicles in the first half of the year. The founder owns 99% of the group: the low free float is likely to see heavy speculation. Especially as the brand is already planning to raise more capital.

United States Steel Corporation (+36.5%): The American steel producer soared on Monday after receiving a $7.3 billion takeover offer from Cleveland-Cliffs, North America's leading steelmaker. The unsolicited offer was rejected. Esmark subsequently offered $7.8 billion. ArcelorMittal is rumored to be looking into the matter.

Ross Stores (+6.10%) America's No. 2 distributor of major brand clothing and accessories at discount prices posted better-than-expected results. For its fiscal second quarter, the group reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.32, versus $1.17 expected by analysts. Revenues reached $4.93 billion, 4% better than consensus. It also issued a strong full-year outlook.



Declines:

Sea Limited (-33.7%)The consumer Internet company dropped on Wall Street due to disappointing results and guidance.

The company faces tough competition in the e-commerce segment, and its financial arm sees low growth.

Antofagasta (-15.7%): The British miner is down on worries over the outlook for Chinese demand, as the country faces many economic headwinds. Other miners also fell sharply this week in London.