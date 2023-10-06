Gainers:

Point Biopharma Global (+86%): The American biotech specializing in cancer treatments has received a takeover offer from Eli Lilly, offering $12.50 per share in cash, valuing the company at $1.4 billion. The transaction has been approved by both parties, and is expected to close by the end of the year.

(+86%): The American biotech specializing in cancer treatments has received a takeover offer from Eli Lilly, offering $12.50 per share in cash, valuing the company at $1.4 billion. The transaction has been approved by both parties, and is expected to close by the end of the year. Mirati Therapeutics (+43%): A similar situation for oncology company Mirati Therapeutics. France's Sanofi is reportedly considering acquiring the American cancer drugmaker, which received FDA approval a few months ago for its first treatment.

(+43%): A similar situation for oncology company Mirati Therapeutics. France's Sanofi is reportedly considering acquiring the American cancer drugmaker, which received FDA approval a few months ago for its first treatment. Foot Locker (+10%): The athletic footwear retailer is benefiting from the windfall created by the release of results from its main supplier Nike, which forecast reduced inventories, improved gross margins and sustained growth. Markets therefore expect demand for sporting goods to remain strong. This is a welcome boost for the retailer's shares, which have fallen by almost 50% since the start of the year.

(+10%): The athletic footwear retailer is benefiting from the windfall created by the release of results from its main supplier Nike, which forecast reduced inventories, improved gross margins and sustained growth. Markets therefore expect demand for sporting goods to remain strong. This is a welcome boost for the retailer's shares, which have fallen by almost 50% since the start of the year. Aviva plc (+9%): The British insurance, pensions and wealth management group is jumping on the back of a rumor: several suitors are said to be interested in buying Aviva, including Germany's Allianz SE, Denmark's Tryg AS and Canada's Intact Financial Corp. As a reminder, in 2021, Tryg and Intact jointly acquired RSA Insurance Group PLC and divided its activities between them. Note that this week, analyst Jefferies upgraded its recommendation on Aviva to "buy", with a target price raised to GBX 480, noting the positive direction of operations.

Losers:

Rivian (-25%): Emotional elevator. Earlier this week, the electric car manufacturer delighted investors by announcing that it had delivered 15,564 vehicles in the third quarter, more than expected. But at the same time, it announced a $1.5 billion green convertible bond issue (the second of its kind this year), raising fears of potential dilution. The group also unveiled a preliminary sales estimate for the third quarter and the full year, which disappointed investors, who were expecting higher targets.

(-25%): Emotional elevator. Earlier this week, the electric car manufacturer delighted investors by announcing that it had delivered 15,564 vehicles in the third quarter, more than expected. But at the same time, it announced a $1.5 billion green convertible bond issue (the second of its kind this year), raising fears of potential dilution. The group also unveiled a preliminary sales estimate for the third quarter and the full year, which disappointed investors, who were expecting higher targets. Metro Bank (-35%): Hampered by rising interest rates, the British bank's share price has fallen by half in recent weeks, and even dropped 30% in a single day yesterday. It now finds itself in a tough spot and is looking to raise £600 million, the Financial Times reported. This is after regulators refused to ease capital constraints on its mortgage portfolio.

(-35%): Kellogg (-15%): Food giant Kellogg, now called Kellanova, this week completed the demerger of its North American cereal business, which has become WK Kellogg. Kellanova shareholders received one WK Kellogg common share for every four Kellanova shares held on September 21. While some observers believe the downturn will be temporary, and is caused by a strategic portfolio rebalancing, several analysts have reduced their price target for Kellanova shares, citing its lackluster sales outlook and low-margin activities.

(-15%): Food giant Kellogg, now called Kellanova, this week completed the demerger of its North American cereal business, which has become WK Kellogg. Kellanova shareholders received one WK Kellogg common share for every four Kellanova shares held on September 21. While some observers believe the downturn will be temporary, and is caused by a strategic portfolio rebalancing, several analysts have reduced their price target for Kellanova shares, citing its lackluster sales outlook and low-margin activities. Airbnb (-9%): The travel rebound seems to be on its last legs, as the pent-up demand caused by the pandemic fades. In addition, New York City has tightened Airbnb's rental conditions for stays of less than 30 days, which could inspire other cities. And to top it all, several analysts have lowered their recommendation on the stock, citing a less favorable environment for tourism players, and are concerned about sales and margin growth.