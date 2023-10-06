The week saw rising bond yields after data showed the resilience of the US job market. Then investors breathed a sigh of relief after a fall in oil prices and the publication of US macroeconomic indicators favorable to an easing of monetary policy. Until Friday, when risk aversion moved up a notch after monthly US employment figures were too strong to support this scenario. Will next week's first quarterly corporate results be able to channel investors' emotions?
Weekly variations*
DOW JONES INDUST...
33407.58  -0.30%
NASDAQ 100
14973.24  +1.75%
FTSE 100
7494.58  -1.49%
GOLD
1831.84$  -0.89%
WTI
82.75$  -9.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR
1.06$  +0.22%
This week's gainers and losers
Gainers:
  • Point Biopharma Global (+86%): The American biotech specializing in cancer treatments has received a takeover offer from Eli Lilly, offering $12.50 per share in cash, valuing the company at $1.4 billion. The transaction has been approved by both parties, and is expected to close by the end of the year. 
  • Mirati Therapeutics (+43%): A similar situation for oncology company Mirati Therapeutics. France's Sanofi is reportedly considering acquiring the American cancer drugmaker, which received FDA approval a few months ago for its first treatment.
  • Foot Locker (+10%): The athletic footwear retailer is benefiting from the windfall created by the release of results from its main supplier Nike, which forecast reduced inventories, improved gross margins and sustained growth. Markets therefore expect demand for sporting goods to remain strong. This is a welcome boost for the retailer's shares, which have fallen by almost 50% since the start of the year. 
  • Aviva plc (+9%): The British insurance, pensions and wealth management group is jumping on the back of a rumor: several suitors are said to be interested in buying Aviva, including Germany's Allianz SE, Denmark's Tryg AS and Canada's Intact Financial Corp. As a reminder, in 2021, Tryg and Intact jointly acquired RSA Insurance Group PLC and divided its activities between them. Note that this week, analyst Jefferies upgraded its recommendation on Aviva to "buy", with a target price raised to GBX 480, noting the positive direction of operations.

Losers:
  • Rivian (-25%): Emotional elevator. Earlier this week, the electric car manufacturer delighted investors by announcing that it had delivered 15,564 vehicles in the third quarter, more than expected. But at the same time, it announced a $1.5 billion green convertible bond issue (the second of its kind this year), raising fears of potential dilution. The group also unveiled a preliminary sales estimate for the third quarter and the full year, which disappointed investors, who were expecting higher targets. 
  • Metro Bank (-35%): Hampered by rising interest rates, the British bank's share price has fallen by half in recent weeks, and even dropped 30% in a single day yesterday. It now finds itself in a tough spot and is looking to raise £600 million, the Financial Times reported. This is after regulators refused to ease capital constraints on its mortgage portfolio. 
  • Kellogg (-15%): Food giant Kellogg, now called Kellanova, this week completed the demerger of its North American cereal business, which has become WK Kellogg. Kellanova shareholders received one WK Kellogg common share for every four Kellanova shares held on September 21. While some observers believe the downturn will be temporary, and is caused by a strategic portfolio rebalancing, several analysts have reduced their price target for Kellanova shares, citing its lackluster sales outlook and low-margin activities. 
  • Airbnb (-9%): The travel rebound seems to be on its last legs, as the pent-up demand caused by the pandemic fades. In addition, New York City has tightened Airbnb's rental conditions for stays of less than 30 days, which could inspire other cities. And to top it all, several analysts have lowered their recommendation on the stock, citing a less favorable environment for tourism players, and are concerned about sales and margin growth.
Commodities
  • Energy: In the space of a week, oil has completely wiped out September's price gains. In other words, oil prices have fallen by 10% in just five sessions, weighed down by a strong dollar and rising bond yields. On the fundamentals front, OPEC+ held an online meeting this week (named JMMC for Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee) to update oil market conditions. There were no major changes to report at the end of the meeting, as Saudi Arabia and Russia intend to maintain their production cuts until at least the end of the year. Brent crude is trading at around $84 a barrel, compared with $82 a barrel for WTI.
  • Metals: The greenback's rise has not only wreaked havoc on oil, metals have also been impacted. The price of copper has fallen for five consecutive sessions, to trade at around USD 7,800 on the LME. Aluminum (USD 2200) and zinc (USD 2450) followed suit. In addition to the dollar's strength, the latest Chinese data are mixed, in particular September's Caixin Manufacturing, which admittedly remained in the expansion zone (at 50.6 points) but fell short of expectations (51.1 points). As for precious metals, the refrain remains unchanged. The barbarian relic is being crushed by rising bond yields. It's hard to cope with positive real yields when, by definition, an ounce of gold delivers no return. The golden metal is trading at around USD 1,820.
  • Agricultural products: The US Department of Agriculture has revised downwards its estimate of national corn stocks. This was enough to support corn prices in Chicago, which rose to 498 cents a bushel. Wheat, on the other hand, was flat at 574 cents.
Macroeconomics
  • Atmosphere: The economy refuses to cool down. Friday's U.S. jobs report caused quite a stir on financial markets, to say the least. While the consensus was for the creation of 170,000 non-agricultural jobs, 336,000 were actually created in September. Is the job market resilient? Definitely. The unemployment rate is stable at 3.8%. So much so, in fact, that interest rates have soared and equity indices have fallen sharply. The 10-year yield continues to climb towards 5.00/.23%, reflecting fears of further monetary tightening. According to the CME's Fedwatch tool, the probability of a pause on November 1 has fallen by almost 10 basis points since the previous day, although it is still in the majority at 71%. As for the economic activity figures published over the week in Europe and the United States, it has to be said that most of them came in above expectations. It's hard to talk of a boom, but the underlying trend is holding up well. Much to the chagrin of investors, who are praying that the context is sufficiently worrying for central banks to abandon high interest rates.
  • Crypto: Bitcoin is down 1% since Monday, and is back around $27,500 after stumbling against $28,000 at the end of last week. Ether is down by a much larger 6% over the same period, wiping out all last week's gains. For seven months now, more precisely since mid-March this year, bitcoin has been hovering between $25,000 and $30,000, with no clear direction for market players. Still mired in opaque regulatory compliance in the US, crypto-asset industry operators, and even a good number of observers, are waiting for a little more clarity to project themselves onto bitcoin and consort. In the meantime, the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, ex-CEO of FTX, began this week, and it will fill the gap in market activity for some time to come.
Corporate results make a comeback
Third-quarter results start to roll in next week, with LVMH and PepsiCo set to headline on Tuesday, October 10. From Wednesday to Friday, Delta Air Lines, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo and BlackRock will also be in the spotlight. Needless to say, in these more uncertain times, the outlook provided by listed companies for the end of the year will carry considerable weight.
On the macro front, investors will be focusing on producer prices (Wednesday) and consumer prices (Thursday) in the United States, where the University of Michigan's confidence index will also be published (Friday). Foreign trade and inflation figures for China are due at the end of the week. And let's not forget Wednesday's release of the minutes from the Fed's latest meeting.
