Atmosphere: I smell a pivot. If there were only one statistic to remember from the past week, it would be US inflation (CPI). At +4.8% vs. an expected 5% annualized rate (excluding food and energy), it eclipsed the Bank of Canada's rate hike of 25 basis points. No more inflationary fears! No more monetary tightening!

So, yes, 92% of investors are still betting on a rate hike in July. However, only 12.9% believe that the Fed will raise rates again in September! Is it time for the long-awaited pivot? Producer prices (core PPI), at +2.4% versus +2.6% expected, reinforce this sentiment.