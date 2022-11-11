Weekly market update : Disinflation is a good sign

Atmosphere: Habemus Pivotam. They have been waiting for this for a long time! Investors were desperate for a signal that would push the US central bank to moderate its restrictive monetary policy. They finally got it on Thursday, in the form of still strong annual inflation, but lower than feared. This statistic is the mother of all the gearing movements that took place this week, which we will detail a bit below. The annual price increase remains strong (7.7%) and the battle is probably not yet won, but this is the fourth consecutive month of moderating inflation, which mechanically brings the time when the Fed will no longer have to play whipping father closer. Finally, all things being equal.



Interest rates: The continued moderation of inflation has caused 10-year bond yields in the United States to plunge. They went from roughly 4.1% before the announcement to 3.8% after. The yield curve remains inverted: 3- and 6-month maturities and 2- and 5-year maturities continue to pay better than 10-year maturities, but this is quite logical as the market has received confirmation that the economy may be stalling. In Europe, the trend is also easing, despite the confirmation of still rampant inflation in Germany in October (11.6%). Over 10 years, the Bund yields 2.05%, the OAT 2.56% and Gilts 3.33%. This is about 20 points lower than last week. Italian debt has fallen from 4.44% to 4.04% in a few days.



Currencies: The third major consequence is that the prospect of the Fed easing its rate hike cycle has caused the greenback to fall. The dollar index lost nearly 2% in Thursday's session alone, a rare change in the index that had not been seen since 2010. The euro was able to recover to USD 1.0263, its best level since mid-August. But the dollar was not the most attacked currency of the week. It was the Brazilian real that bore the brunt of the new president's statements. Lula questioned the principle of spending limits in the constitution. The euro rose to BRL 5.5028 and the dollar to BRL 5.3705. The yen also took advantage of the dollar's weakness to return to just below JPY140 per USD for the first time since September.



Cryptocurrencies: This was a difficult week for digital currencies. In the wake of the collapse of the FTX platform, the second largest platform in terms of trading volume, the entire cryptocurrency market has shed $180 billion as of this writing. In the general panic, bitcoin has fallen by 20% since Monday and is now back around $16,500. A level it had not revisited since late 2020. We do not yet know all the collateral damage that will cause the bankruptcy of FTX, but this event will leave a mark in the history of crypto-currencies. In the meantime, crypto-investors are seeing their digital windfall melt away like snow in the sun...



Calendar: Next week, U.S. statistics will remain at the center of the game. There will be producer prices and the Empire State index (Tuesday) and then retail sales on Wednesday. A G20 is scheduled for November 15-16 without Vladimir Putin, who will not enjoy the delights of Bali with the other top world leaders.