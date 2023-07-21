Top:



Darktrace (+35%): The British cybersecurity company has raised its annual sales forecast, and is now targeting recurring revenue growth of between 21% and 23% for fiscal 2024. The company also boasts that it has emerged unscathed from an independent review carried out by EY: while the auditor has identified certain areas for improvement, the report will have no impact on the company's previous financial statements. Stifel has raised its target price on the share. Carvana (+24%): The troubled used car dealer is seeing the light. The American group has reached a restructuring agreement with its creditors, which should reduce its outstanding debt by more than $1.2 billion. It also reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with sales ahead of expectations despite a decline in vehicle sales. The Group's shares have gained some 800% since the start of the year, but some observers consider this rise to be unjustified.



RocketLab (+20%): Shares climb after the successful launch of seven satellites for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Space Flight Laboratory and Spire Global from the launch complex in New Zealand. The company also completed the recovery of the first stage of its Electron rocket from the ocean after launch, as part of a program to make the Electron a reusable rocket.



Matson (+19%): The US maritime transport and logistics company saw its share price rise after reporting preliminary second-quarter earnings late Thursday, from $2.14 to $2.28 per diluted share, against analysts' expectations of $2.26.

Flop:



Toast (-13%): Double outcry for the American restaurant technology group. In June, Toast added a $0.99 commission on customer transactions, but faced with a backlash from its customers, the group reversed course and removed the controversial fee this week. The markets did not take kindly to this about-face and the loss of earnings on the company's margins. Omnicom (-12%): Mixed results for the American advertising and marketing group. Sales disappointed Wall Street, but earnings beat expectations. The group showed little confidence for the future and did not publish any forecasts, citing economic uncertainty. It should be noted that the stock hit a high on Monday, just before the downturn.



Equifax (- 9%): The information services supplier provided earnings forecasts for the third quarter and full year 2023 that were not convincing enough for investors, despite announcing revenues of between $5.270 billion and $5.330 billion.



Tesla (-7%): Although the electric vehicle manufacturer reported higher-than-expected revenues and earnings per share for the quarter, the share price fell. The markets punished management's cautious approach, which expects third-quarter production to be slightly lower, due to summer shutdowns and plant upgrades. Investors also continue to take a dimmer view of the decline in margins resulting from the Group's price cuts, and the delays in production of the Cybertruck and the launch of autonomous driving. Tesla (-7%): Although the electric vehicle manufacturer reported higher-than-expected revenues and earnings per share for the quarter, the share price fell. The markets punished management's cautious approach, which expects third-quarter production to be slightly lower, due to summer shutdowns and plant upgrades. Investors also continue to take a dimmer view of the decline in margins resulting from the Group's price cuts, and the delays in production of the Cybertruck and the launch of autonomous driving.