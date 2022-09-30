Weekly market update : Eternal Sunshine Of The Stockless Mind

Biogen. The experimental treatment Lecanemab for Alzheimer's disease met its targets in a Phase III trial. Japanese partner Eisai is also making similar progress. +33.6%

Rational AG, specialized in kitchen appliances, has raised its 2022 forecast, as the greater availability of electronic components since August has led to higher production volumes. +19.6%

Wise, the British company known for its money transfer services, is targeting a 55% to 60% increase in revenue this year and raising its forecast. It benefits from the rise in British interest rates. +12.7%.

Wynn Resorts, the Nasdaq-listed casino operator. Macau authorities have announced that they will allow Chinese tourists to return to gambling establishments as of November. +7.9%





Losers:

CarMax disappointed. The US car retailer reported quarterly profits and revenues below analysts' expectations, with inflation and rising interest rates weighing on car sales. It gives up 18%.

Next, the British retailer has lowered its profit and sales forecasts for the full year. It also warned that the weak pound will further inflate sales prices next year. -13.4%

Barclays has been heavily fined for marketing nearly $18 billion of structured products without authorization in 2019. The British bank also suffers from the chaotic context across the Channel. -11.8%

Nio, the Nyse-listed Chinese automaker, is struggling with global economic concerns, inflation and rising rates, as well as the European energy crisis and the downturn in the EV sector. -11.7%

Faced with weak demand for its latest iPhone, Apple has decided not to increase production of the 14 model, and has asked its suppliers to cut back. The tech giant fell 5.3% over the week.