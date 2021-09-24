Weekly market update : Evergrande fears surge again

Macroeconomics



Time stood still (a bit) on Wednesday as the U.S. central bank told investors its short and medium term plans. As for the near future, the Fed served investors the menu they were hoping for, namely a gradual reduction in asset purchases and a delay in raising policy rates. The reception was rather good, even if the central bank provided some additional elements that confused some. In particular, the induced medium-term rate projections were a bit higher than what specialists thought. With a few hours delay, bond yields rose from 1.3% to 1.44% for the US 10-year, while the Bund reached -0.22% compared to -0.3% late last week. The French OAT is now well anchored in the green (0.1%), while the Swiss 10-year bond is at -0.2%.



In the foreign exchange market, the dollar took advantage of the turmoil on equity markets at the beginning of the week, still partly linked to the Evergrande case, to play its role as a safe haven. The greenback climbed back up to EUR 1.17, before dropping a little to return to around USD 1.1743. The greenback is still in the forefront against the major currencies, especially emerging currencies. The EUR/CHF pair did not move much, after an unsurprising quarterly update from the Swiss National Bank. "The franc is not as strong as it used to be, as prices have risen much faster abroad and the exchange rate has remained fairly stable," UBS points out, adding that this renewed competitiveness is in some ways the result of the SNB's firm policy hand.



Let's take a look at crypto-currencies, which are struggling in September. Bitcoin and its peers had a particularly complicated session on Friday after the Chinese central bank took another crackdown on the use of virtual currencies.



The statistics published this week showed that the global economic momentum remains robust but is no longer near the top. The September PMI indicators, which measure the optimism - or pessimism - of corporate purchasing managers, are still well anchored in the positive zone in the West, but are on the downside of the curve. How far will this go? This is probably one of the big macroeconomic issues of the coming months. Next week will still be rich in indicators (durable goods orders and inflation in the US in particular). It will also be packed with speeches from central bankers, who seem to be over-subscribed for conferences in the early fall. Not to mention, of course, the German parliamentary elections taking place over the weekend, the outcome of which is uncertain to say the least.



A tough September for cryptocurrencies



