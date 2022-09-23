Weekly market update : Gloomy start to autumn

Atmosphere: Did everyone get it right this time? The U.S. central bank has reiterated that the fight against inflation will be tough, complicated and long. Other countries have also raised rates, including Norway, Switzerland and the UK. The impact of these restrictive monetary policies can already be seen on activity indices, but not yet on prices... hence some distress among investors.



Currencies: Two important pieces of news this week. On the one hand, the euro has just tested lows against the dollar, below 0.98 USD for 1 EUR. On the other hand, the Bank of Japan wants to put an end to the yen's slide against the greenback (-25% since January 1). It has intervened in the market for the first time in the millennium to protect the 145 JPY/USD mark. Forex traders are not really surprised, but are wondering how the BoJ can hold the shock, while continuing its accommodative policy.



Rates: The Fed's determination has broken the last dikes in the bond market. The yield on U.S. 10-year debt rose from 3.47% last week to 3.77% on Friday. The yield curve is still inverted with the 2-year maturity paying 4.24%. In Europe, the trajectory is identical, with more pronounced increases among issuers considered less qualitative. Swiss debt is at 1.37% over 10 years, the German Bund at 2.04%, the French OAT at 2.62% and the Italian BTP at 4.31%. The British Gilt is at 3.76%.



Cryptocurrencies: Crypto-currencies remain under pressure like the rest of financial assets. Bitcoin is below USD 19,000 per unit (-9% in one month) while Ether is trading around USD 1290 (-18% in one month).



Calendar: From what we've seen, every day next week will host at least one central banker speech. If they start grating on you, you might want to avoid the media for a few days. In the US, there will also be some important statistics, including Durable Goods Orders and Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) and PCE inflation (Friday). In Europe, the German business climate (Monday) will precede the first estimate of September inflation, as early as Friday.